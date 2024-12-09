Areas most affected by Britain's 90mph winds





Two people died as Storm Darragh, with winds of up to 93mph, tore through the country on Saturday, disrupting widespread travel and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

The Energy Networks Association said about 200,000 customers were without power as of 9am on Sunday, but added that 88% of affected customers had been reconnected.

But people in some areas said they had been affected by power outages for more than 24 hours, including Theresa White, 55, from near Rackenford, Devon.

She said power was cut for more than 24 hours starting at 12.30pm on Saturday, and the family had to collect rainwater to flush toilets as they had no water other than a tap.

It comes after the UK government's 'risk to life' warning came into effect at 1am on Saturday. Millions of people in parts of southwestern England and Wales, where a red warning for winds has been issued, have been advised to stay indoors.

Two men died on Saturday, one in Eddington, West Midlands, and the other near Preston, Lancashire, when a tree fell and crashed into a car.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for winds across England and Wales until 6pm on Sunday, with heavy rain expected to continue throughout the day in central and eastern parts of the country.

Here, Yahoo News takes a look at some of the areas most affected by Storm Darragh.

wales

As Storm Darragh approaches England from the west, Wales has been particularly vulnerable to the storm, with the country's coastal areas placed under a rare Met Office red alert.

The worst of the storm is now over, but many Welsh transport services remain suspended and operators have advised customers not to travel on Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, Natural Resources Wales had issued nine flood warnings, with 19 in both the north and south.

Firefighters pump out floodwaters in the rural village of Pontrhydfendigaid on Saturday. (Alami)

A kiosk blown into the side of the Llandudno docks in north Wales. (Getty Images)

A fallen tree blocking the road on Pontypridd Llantwit Road. (Alami)

Strong winds battered the Aberystwyth coast. (Alami)

west midlands

Hundreds of trees fell in the West Midlands on Saturday, with one falling on a car and killing the driver.

West Midlands Police said in a statement on Saturday that the man died in Silver Birch Road, Eddington, just after 3pm.

Sergeant Benjamin Parsons said: “We are with the man's family at this time and his next of kin have been notified. A report will be passed on to the coroner. Anyone who witnessed what happened or has dashcam or mobile phone footage “Anyone who is, please contact us.”

According to BirminghamLive, three of the four lanes of the M42 between Solihull and Birmingham Airport/NEC were closed after a van crashed into a tree on Saturday night, with overnight roadworks canceled due to the storm.

Roads in Hereford were flooded as levels on the River Wye rose on Sunday and there were five flood warnings in place around the area as of 4.30pm.

Paramedics were called to the scene after a man died after a tree fell on him in Sutton Road, Eddington, Birmingham. (Alami)

The Erdington driver was one of two people killed in the storm. (Alami)

A road was partially blocked in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham on Saturday night. (Alami)

A woman walks through flood water in Greyfriars Avenue, Hereford, Herefordshire. (Getty Images)

tumble

Several roads were closed across Somerset on Sunday after Storm Darragh toppled trees and power cables.

Thousands of homes in the area were still without power Sunday morning, and wind gusts of up to 50 mph were expected throughout the day.

A small business near the Bristol Channel in Somerset said it was facing delivery problems with tiles falling off its buildings.

Eleanor Sedgwick, 23, a front of house supervisor at Scarlett's in Clevedon, said the cafe did not open on Saturday morning because it was “too big a risk”.

An uprooted tree fell on houses in Burnham-on-Sea on Saturday. (Alami)

A fallen tree is blocking the A367 main road in Stratton-on-the-Fosse. (Getty Images)

Contractors are working to clear fallen trees in Burnham-on-Sea. (Getty Images)

Down the tree:Higher Combe Drive, Dulverton Battleton, Dulverton Hoyles Rd, Wellington Cottage Lane, Dulverton Drive safely from Exford to Simonsbath Road. Other trees may also have fallen and there may be debris, so if it's urgent call 0300 123224. Otherwise https://t.co/ rOVAfMYigI pic.twitter.com/v2c6OT0zzd

Travel Somerset (@TravelSomerset) December 8, 2024

Northern Ireland

Train routes reopened in Northern Ireland, but thousands of homes remained without power on Sunday after wind gusts of up to 70mph caused extensive damage to the region's power grid.

At the height of the storm, about 48,000 customers lost power. Co Antrim was the worst affected, with EP Ballylumford power station temporarily suspending power production on Saturday after dozens of roads were blocked by damaged chimneys and fallen trees.

Additionally, a bus crashed near Belfast International Airport and a loyalist mural was damaged in north Belfast.

An airport transfer bus went off the road and crashed into a house in Templepatrick. (Getty Images)

A loyalist paramilitary mural in Belfast has been pictured damaged by strong winds. (Getty Images)

North West England

Storm Darragh has caused significant disruption to north-west England. A man in his 40s died after a tree fell on his van in Lancashire.

The man was driving a Citroen on the A59 motorway at Longton, near Preston, about 9am on Saturday.

The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton was canceled on Saturday morning after winds of up to 70mph hit the region, with officials deciding the safety risk was too high.

A fallen tree damaged a car in Liverpool. (Getty Images)

Fences in Liverpool have been blown down as Storm Darragh sweeps through the city. (Getty Images)

A man faced strong winds in New Brighton as Storm Darragh battered the Wirral coastline. (Alami)

Fallen trees litter Greenbank Road in Liverpool. (Getty Images)

devon

Parts of Devon were also affected by the Met Office's red “danger to life” warning, with a number of roads blocked in both directions and trees falling on cars during Christmas festivities.

No one was harmed and members of the public helped remove some of the debris, DevonLive reported. Meanwhile, a fallen oak tree in Tiverton led to the partial evacuation of a block of flats and some residents were banned from leaving the area in their vehicles.

There were significant disruptions to train and ferry services in the area on Sunday.

Workers are removing a fallen tree from Sidmouth Road, Sidmouth. (Alami)

Two trees have fallen within 30 yards of Sid Road, blocking access to the seaside town of Sidmouth. (Alami)

In Devon, several roads were blocked in both directions. (Alami)

