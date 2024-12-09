U.S. officials discussed merits of removing $10 million bounty on HTS leader





U.S. officials discussed the merits of removing a $10 million bounty given to Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, whose rebel group invaded Damascus and overthrew the Bashar al-Assad's government on Sunday, a senior official said. » an Arab official briefed by the Americans told Middle East Eye.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, commonly known as Jolani, has been designated as a terrorist by the United States since 2013, while his organization, HTS, was banned by the Trump administration in 2018 when a $10 million bounty was placed on his head. dollars.

For years, HTS lobbied to be delisted, but its calls went largely unheeded during years when the group was relegated to governing only part of northwest Syria.

But the rebels' blitzkrieg, which saw Assad's iron rule end spectacularly on Sunday, has since forced Washington to rethink how it engages with the former al-Qaeda affiliate.

The senior Arab official, who requested anonymity due to sensitivities surrounding the talks, told MEE that the discussions had divided Biden administration officials. Meanwhile, when asked about the discussions, a Trump transition official disparaged the Biden administration.

New MEE newsletter: Jerusalem Dispatch Sign up to receive the latest news and analysis on Israel-Palestine, alongside Turkey Unpacked and other MEE newsletters

Jowlani, 42, delivered a rousing victory speech at Damascus' iconic Umayyad Mosque on Sunday and is expected to play a key role in Syria's transition after 54 years of Assad family rule.

“Today Syria is being purified,” Jolani told a crowd of supporters in Damascus, adding that “this victory was born from the people who languished in prison and the mujahideen (fighters) broke their chains.”

He said that under Assad, Syria had become a place of “Iranian ambitions, where sectarianism was rife”, referring to Assad's ally Iran and its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah.

“Say the right things now”

Speaking hours after the fall of Damascus, US President Joe Biden called the rebel takeover a “fundamental act of justice” but warned it was a “moment of risk and uncertainty” for the Middle East.

“We will remain vigilant,” Biden said. “Make no mistake, some of the rebel groups that toppled Assad have their own record of terrorism and human rights violations,” adding that these groups are “saying the right things now.”

“But as they take on greater responsibilities, we will evaluate not only their words, but also their actions,” Biden said.

Later, a senior Biden administration official, when asked about his contacts with HTS leaders, said Washington was in contact with Syrian groups of all kinds.

The official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the situation and spoke on condition of anonymity, also said the United States was working to ensure the security of chemical weapons in the military's arsenal. 'Assad.

Turkish President Fidan calls for an “inclusive” Syrian government supported by the international community

Learn more

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence agencies were evaluating Jolani, who it said had launched a “charm offensive” aimed at allaying concerns about his past affiliations.

Jowlani was born into a family originally from the occupied Golan Heights and fought in the Iraqi insurgency and served five years in a US prison in Iraq, before returning to Syria as an emissary of the founder of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“A charm offensive can mean that people move on and think differently than before, so you should listen to them. On the other hand, you have to be careful because charm offensives can sometimes be misleading,” said the American official. said.

“We have to think about it. We have to monitor their behavior and we have to send indirect messages and see what comes out of it,” the official added.

But US President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office in just five weeks, left little doubt about his stance on the conflict, saying Washington 'should have nothing to do with it' . [Syria]”.

In a social media post Saturday, Trump wrote that Assad lost because Russia and Iran were currently weakened, one because of Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of cause of Israel and its successes in battle.

Trump used Assad's fall to call for an end to the war in Ukraine, without mentioning the Syrian opposition or the United States' Syrian allies.

Jordan pushes for Free Syrian Army

Assad's ouster saw NATO ally Turkey consolidate its status as the leading external power in Syria at the expense of a battered and bruised Iran and Russia.

But the United States controls vast territories in Syria through its allies, who joined the race to replace the Assad regime as its soldiers abandoned villages and towns en masse.

The United States supports rebels operating from the desert outpost of al-Tanf, in the border area between Jordan, Iraq and Syria.

The Free Syrian Army (AFS) went on the offensive when the Assad regime collapsed and took control of the city of Palmyra.

The SFA works closely with the United States and its funding comes mainly from Jordan. The SFA also maintains close ties with Jordanian intelligence services.

A former Arab security official told MEE that Jordan's King Abdullah II met with senior US officials in Washington DC last week and pushed for continued support for the Free Syrian Army.

What's next for Turkey in Syria

Learn more

However, maintaining stability in post-Assad Syria will be key for Jordan as it seeks to return hundreds of thousands of refugees and ensure a power vacuum does not result in more captives crossing its border , said the former official.

In northeastern Syria, the United States has about 900 troops integrated into the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

On Friday, Arab tribes linked to the SDF crossed the Euphrates to capture a large swath of strategic towns, including Deir Ezzor and al-Bukamal. The latter is the strategic border post between Syria and Iraq.

US support for the SDF is a sore point in its ties with Turkey, which views the SDF as an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The PKK has been waging a guerrilla war for several decades in southern Turkey and is labeled a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.

Turkey's concerns about the PKK led it to launch an invasion of Syria in 2016, aiming to deny Kurdish fighters a quasi-state along its border. Two other military incursions followed in 2018 and 2019.

The SDF is already under pressure in the north with Turkish-backed rebels, called the Syrian National Army, entering the strategic town of Manbij. According to Reuters, Turkish-backed fighters already control 80 percent of the territory around the city center.

During Syria's more than decade-long war, the United States imposed sanctions on Assad's government, allowed Israel to launch strikes against Iran inside Syria, and supported opposition groups that control about a third of the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/us-officials-discussed-merits-removing-bounty-hts-leader-abu-mohammad-jolani The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos