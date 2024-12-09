Why public housing has failed in America





The stereotypical image of public housing in America is one of deteriorating buildings, urban blight, and dysfunctional housing authorities in seemingly endless crises. Residents regularly face poor living conditions, including heating outages, pest infestations, mold and leaks. And public housing projects are often found in areas of concentrated poverty and in underserved and racially segregated neighborhoods.

Overall, the American experience with public housing has been considered a failure, so much so that housing authorities have offloaded some of their responsibilities to the private sector.

But the disappearance of public housing was not an inevitable outcome. As my colleague Rachel Cohen has pointed out, other countries have managed to do this. Governments around the world have shown that they can run mixed-income housing estates with reliable upkeep and maintenance and that public housing does not need to separate the poor from the middle class.

So why has public housing in the United States aged so poorly?

A bold experiment designed to fail

The federal government plans to build public housing started in the 1930s, as part of the New Deal, in an effort to create jobs during the Great Depression and address the nation's housing shortage.

But efforts to undermine public housing are about as old as efforts to build them. From the start, opposition was fierce. Many Americans disliked the idea of ​​the government using its tax dollars to subsidize housing for the poor, and real estate developers feared having to compete with the government.

The Housing Act of 1949, whose goal was to provide decent housing and a suitable living environment for every American family, strengthened America's public housing plans by investing heavily in the construction of new housing. But by then, the federal government had already undermined its own plans by capping construction costs (which encouraged the use of cheap materials and discouraged modern appliances) and allowing racial segregation. Congress had also condemned the ability of public housing authorities to generate revenue from rents in 1936 when it passed the George Healey Act, which set income limits for those eligible for public housing, making it Mixed-income social housing models are impossible for federally funded projects.

As housing projects began attracting more black residents, whites who lived in public housing began leaving them, especially after civil rights laws of the 1960s outlawed racial discrimination in housing. This was partly because the Federal Housing Authority was pushing for more people to become homeowners and expanding its loans primarily to whites, thereby helping white families move out of the projects. Black families have not had the same opportunity.

You saw a shift in racial makeup, which only added to the stigma and pattern of administrative neglect that characterized many housing authorities, historian Ed Goetz told the Atlantic in 2015.

Starting with President Richard Nixon who declared that the US government had become the largest donor in history and suspended federal spending on public housing. Public housing began to face serious austerity measures and never recovered. Federal investments have shifted away from building new public housing and toward housing vouchers and public-private partnerships.

In the decades that followed, the quality of public housing began to decline, and Congress funded a program to demolish dilapidated public housing and replace it with newly built or renovated mixed-income developments. But according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, these demolitions were an excessive correction; public housing simply needed more funding and better management.

It didn't have to be like this

American public housing was an ambitious program that continually faced efforts by lawmakers to undermine it. Throughout the program's history, legislation has deliberately limited its potential to house Americans according to their needs. In addition to the George Healey Act, laws such as the Faircloth Amendment of 1998 cap the number of housing units that public housing authorities are allowed to own.

But that doesn’t mean public housing in the United States is entirely devoid of success. The overall picture of disrepair and neglect ignores the many positive experiences people have had living in government-run housing. As Goetz, a professor of public policy at the University of Minnesota, writes: “The history of American public housing is one of quiet successes drowned out by resounding failures.

More than 2 million people live in public housing in the United States, and without it, many would struggle to find affordable housing. Indeed, there are countless stories of people whose lives would be much worse without social housing. One example is Mike Connolly, a Massachusetts state representative who has proposed expanding public housing. Personally, I consider [public housing] like a success. I grew up in a public housing project in Norwood, Massachusetts, he told me. Having that stable environment that wasn't subject to eviction, that wasn't necessarily under a particular financial burden in terms of housing, I think was really great for me and gave me the opportunity to become someone who has done many good things in life.

These positives show that there is a solid foundation on which the United States can build rather than abandon its experience with public housing. I think of [public housing] as a successful program that has provided low-cost, moderate-quality housing to millions of people for nearly a century across the United States, Paul E. Williams, executive director of the Center for Public Enterprise, told Vox . Its ability to do more has been hampered and limited by policy mistakes over the past 80 years.

So if America wants to become a public housing success story, it can. He just needs to stop sabotaging his own efforts to get there.

