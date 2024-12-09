Trump does not rule out revenge lawsuits and deportation of US citizens when he takes office





WASHINGTON (AP) Donald Trump said he could not guarantee that promised tariffs on major U.S. trading partners would not raise prices for American consumers and suggested once again that some rivals Politicians and federal officials who took legal action against him should be imprisoned.

The president-elect, in a lengthy interview with NBC's Meet the Press, which aired Sunday, also discussed monetary policy, immigration, abortion and health care, as well as U.S. involvement. United in Ukraine, Israel and elsewhere.

WATCH: A look at Trump's tariffs and the economic impact on consumer prices and businesses

Trump often mixed declarative statements with caveats, at one point warning that things were changing.

An overview of some of the questions discussed:

Trump questions whether trade sanctions could raise prices

Trump threatened broad trade sanctions but said he did not believe economists' predictions that additional costs on these imported products for U.S. businesses would lead to higher prices for U.S. consumers. He did not promise that American households would not pay more for their purchases.

I can't guarantee anything. “I can't guarantee tomorrow,” Trump said, seeming to open the door to accepting the reality of how levies on imports generally work when goods hit the retail market.

READ MORE: Food Prices Worried Most Voters, But They Probably Won't See Their Grocery Bills Drop Under Trump

It's a different approach from Trump's typical speeches throughout the 2024 campaign, when he presented his election as a sure way to curb inflation.

In the interview, Trump defended the tariffs in general, saying they “are going to make us rich.”

He promised that, on his first day in office in January, he would impose 25 percent tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico and Canada unless those countries satisfactorily halt immigration. illegal and the flow of illegal drugs such as fentanyl into the United States. He also threatened to impose additional tariffs on China to force that country to crack down on fentanyl production.

All I want is to have a level playing field, fast but fair, Trump said.

Trump suggests retaliation against opponents while saying he has no interest in revenge

He has made conflicting statements about how he would approach the justice system after winning the election, despite being convicted of 34 crimes in a New York state court and indicted in other cases for his handling of national security secrets and his efforts to overturn his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe. Biden.

Honestly, they should go to jail, Trump said of the members of Congress who investigated the Capitol riots by his supporters who wanted him to stay in power.

The president-elect stressed he could use the justice system against others, including special prosecutor Jack Smith, who led the case into Trump's role in the siege on January 6, 2021. Trump confirmed his intention to pardon the supporters who were found guilty. for their role in the riot, saying he would take this action on his first day in office.

WATCH: What Trump's return to power will mean for the January 6 rioters

As for the idea of ​​revenge motivating possible prosecution, Trump said: I have the absolute right. I am the head of law enforcement, you know that. I am the president. But that doesn't interest me.

At the same time, Trump pointed the finger at lawmakers on a special House committee that investigated the insurrection, citing Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Miss., and former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. .

Cheney was behind all of this…as was Bennie Thompson and everyone on this committee, Trump said.

When asked specifically whether he would direct his administration to pursue these cases, he said no, and suggested that he did not expect the FBI to quickly begin investigations into his political enemies.

But at another point, Trump said he would defer to Pam Bondi, his pick for attorney general. I want her to do what she wants, he said.

Such threats, regardless of Trump's inconsistencies, were taken seriously enough by many top Democrats that Biden is considering issuing blanket, preemptive pardons to protect key members of his outgoing administration.

Trump seemingly backed away from his campaign rhetoric calling for an investigation into Biden, saying, “I’m not looking to go back to the past.

Swift immigration action is coming

Trump has repeatedly mentioned his promises to seal the U.S.-Mexico border and deport millions of people who are in the U.S. illegally through a mass expulsion program.

I think you have to do it, he said.

WATCH: The potential economic impact of Trump's mass deportation promise

He suggested he would attempt to use executive action to end birthright citizenship, under which people born in the United States are considered citizens, although such protections are set out in the Constitution.

Asked specifically about the future of people who were brought to the country illegally as children and who have been protected from deportation in recent years, Trump replied: “I want to find a solution, indicating that it could seek a solution with Congress.

But Trump also said he doesn't want to break up mixed legal status families, so the only way to not break up the family is to keep them together and send them all back.

Trump commits to NATO, under conditions, and mocks Putin and Ukraine

Long a critic of NATO members not spending more on their own defense, Trump said he would absolutely stay in the alliance if they paid their bills.

Pressed on whether he would withdraw if he was unhappy with his allies' commitments, Trump said he wanted the United States to be treated fairly on trade and defense.

He wavered on NATO's priority of containing Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

Trump suggested Ukraine should prepare for less U.S. aid to defend against Putin's invasion. Maybe. Yeah, probably. Of course, Trump has talked about cutting Washington's aid to Ukraine. Separately, Trump called for an immediate ceasefire.

Asked about Putin, Trump first said he hadn't spoken to the Russian leader since Election Day last month, but then replied: I haven't spoken to him recently. ” Trump said when pressed, adding that he did not want to hinder the negotiations.

Trump says Powell is safe at Fed, but not Wray at FBI

The president-elect said he has no plans, at least for now, to ask Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to resign before Powell's term ends in 2028. Trump said during the campaign that presidents should have more say in Fed policy, including interest rates.

READ MORE: Fed independence from politics key to interest rate decisions, Powell says

Trump offered no job guarantee for FBI Director Christopher Wray, whose term is set to end in 2027.

Asked about Wray, Trump responded: Well, I mean, it would seem pretty obvious that if the Senate confirms Kash Patel as its choice for head of the FBI, then he'll be taking somebody's place, right not ? Someone is the man you're talking about.

Trump is absolute on Social Security, not so much on abortion and health insurance

Trump promised that government efficiency efforts led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would not threaten Social Security. We're not touching Social Security, except we're making it more efficient, he said. He added that we are not increasing the age or anything like that.

He hasn't been as specific on abortion or the long-promised overhaul of the Affordable Care Act.

On abortion, Trump continued his inconsistencies and said he would probably not decide to restrict access to abortion pills which now account for the majority of terminations of pregnancies, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which supports the right to abortion. 'abortion. But pressed on whether he would commit to that position, Trump responded: “Well, I’ll commit.” I mean, are things changing. I think they are changing.

Taking a line from his September. During the Dec. 10 debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump again said he had the idea for a plan to replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, which he called bad care health.

He added a promise that any Trump version would maintain insurance protections for Americans with pre-existing health conditions. He did not explain how such a design would be different from the status quo or how he could realize his desire for better health care at lower costs.

Barrow reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writers Adriana Gomez Licon in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Jill Colvin and Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trump-wont-rule-out-revenge-prosecutions-deportation-of-u-s-citizens-when-he-takes-office The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos