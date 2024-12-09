Demand for staff in the UK has fallen to its lowest level in four years, a survey has shown.





A survey of UK recruiters found that demand for UK staff was the weakest in four years in November as Budget tax rises dampened the pre-Christmas jobs market.

KPMG and the Recruitment and Employers Confederation, which released their monthly report on Monday, said the vacancy index fell from 46.1 to 43.9, signaling the sharpest contraction in job postings since August 2020. The survey found that staff numbers had also fallen sharply. Placement location.

Jon Holt, group CEO and senior UK partner at KPMG, said businesses should consider the prospect of increased employee costs due to higher national insurance premiums for employers, which would lead to a general slowdown in recruitment activity.

The survey corroborates other business surveys, including the latest report from the Bank of England's Decision Makers Panel last week, which found more than half of respondents expected to reduce headcount in response to increases in national insurance.

Separate data from recruitment website Indeed shows seasonal hiring remains much weaker than the overall job market, despite more people than usual looking for short-term jobs to supplement their income.

According to Indeed data, seasonal job postings in the first half of November were 39% lower than last year and 46% lower than the same period in 2019. Overall posts were 14% lower than the pre-pandemic average.

Economists say low consumer confidence and rising labor costs have reduced demand for seasonal workers, and the industry is rethinking how it uses temporary workers.

“Consumers are still struggling with cost-of-living pressures, while retail prices have risen due to strong wage growth,” said Jack Kennedy, chief economist at Indeed.

He added that retailers will be mindful of protecting margins while assessing the impact of budget measures.

Meanwhile, Indeed said more job seekers are looking for seasonal jobs than in the past six years. Kennedy said this reflects the continued impact of a weakening job market and rising costs of living.

REC deputy chief executive Kate Shoesmith said hiring had come to a halt before Christmas after a difficult year for the hospitality and retail sectors.

She said employers in sectors where staffing is the most expensive are often looking to maximize the number of variable shift workers so they can ask existing staff to work more hours rather than hiring temporary workers.

Indeed's analysis covered hundreds of thousands of job postings across 48 sectors, including holiday-related terms such as seasonal and Christmas.

Official data shows retail hiring is slowing, with an average of 57,000 vacancies between August and October, down 27% from 78,000 in the same period last year.

Vacancies in the accommodation and food services sector fell 17% over the same three months, from 113,000 in 2023 to 94,000 this year. During the same period, overall vacancies decreased by 14%.

Harvir Dhillon, economist at trade group British Retail Consortium, said demand for wholesale and retail labor had fallen very significantly and weak consumer demand was a big concern for retailers.

Food inflation remains positive, which will put food retailers in an even more difficult situation. [choosing between] He added that non-food retailers are likely to be subject to changes in economic conditions and wage growth, comparing price increases and margin absorption.

He added that planned increases in employers' national insurance costs and the national living wage, announced in last month's budget, would put downward pressure on hiring intentions.

Some of the UK's largest supermarket chains are hiring similar numbers of temporary workers in stores, warehouses and online fulfillment centers compared to last year, although posting trends paint a grim picture across the sector.

suggestion

Tesco, for example, said in October it planned to hire 26,000 staff, compared to just 30,000 in 2023. Sainsburys aims to employ between 22,000 and 20,000 people. Luxury chain Marks and Spencer employs 1,000 more staff than 10,000 last year.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of the UKHospitality trade body, said bookings over the festive period were similar to previous years. However, she added that there was a trend in the sector to move away from long-term, temporary contracts.

We are seeing better job security, more permanent contracts, but also more flexible contracts. This means you won't see as many ads for Christmas jobs as you used to, she said.

Additional reporting by Laura Onita.

