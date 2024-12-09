Thousands are still without power due to Storm Darragh and flights have been canceled due to strong winds at the weekend.





Thousands of people are facing another night without power after Storm Darragh wreaked havoc across the country last weekend.

Areas such as Hereford are experiencing flooding as heavy rain has raised water levels in the River Wye, one of the country's longest rivers, which flows through central Wales and south-west England.

A wind warning for all of England and Wales remained in place until Sunday evening, with the Met Office warning that further strong winds of up to 70mph could cause short-term power losses.

Open image from gallery

A view showing a flooded playground after Storm Darragh hit Hereford (Reuters)

Open image from gallery

A worker checks for damage to a kiosk on the docks in Llandudno, north Wales (AFP via Getty Images)

The Energy Networks Association said around 161,000 customers were still without power as of 2pm on Sunday due to damage from the storm, with 91% of affected customers now having their connection restored. .

A woman who lives by Candlelight in Exton, Devon, said she felt frustrated and annoyed after trying to contact National Grid to report power outages after 5pm on Saturday.

Deb Knowles, 43, said she had been lighting candles and using torches at home and decided to take her unwell children to their mother's house on Sunday.

My mom is in remission and would be at risk if she got the flu or a chest infection. But I have no choice. The children need warmth, hot water and food, she said.

Asked how she felt about not being able to access the National Grid, she said she felt very annoyed and frustrated, adding that she had spoken to her neighbors and they were all in the same situation.

Open image from gallery

Fallen tree in Cradley Heath (Tim Haskey/PA Wire)

Open image from gallery

Rough seas at Sunderland Rocker Lighthouse (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Teresa White, 55, said her family had to collect rainwater to flush their toilets.

We had no internet, we were basically cut off because all our phone signals weren't working, and we live in a forested area, she said. They added that they were too scared to leave their homes on Saturday in case the tree fell.

National Grid said teams worked tirelessly over the weekend to restore supplies to the 1.3 million homes and businesses affected by Storm Darragh.

Roisin Quinn, Director of Field Operations, said: “We thank our customers for their patience until power is restored. We would also like to thank our crews for their tireless efforts to restore power to our customers.

We have a team who have been working long hours in our home to get the lights back on under difficult circumstances and we are grateful for this.

Open image from gallery

Part of a fallen tree that hit a car in Liverpool (PA Wire)

The Environment Agency still has more than 50 flood warnings in place, meaning flooding is expected, and as of Sunday morning there were more than 130 flood warnings in place across England.

Footage shows the British Airways plane battling strong winds as it attempted to land at London Heathrow Airport on Saturday.

Bad weather limited aircraft movement speeds at Britain's busiest airport, with similar air traffic control measures still in place on Sunday, leading to a much higher number of cancellations.

British Airways alone operates more than 100 short-haul international flights and 30 domestic flights to and from Heathrow Airport. In total, at least 20,000 passengers are expected to be affected.

Open image from gallery

Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Darragh pummels the UK on Saturday with wind speeds exceeding 90mph (Big Jet TV)

Open image from gallery

A flood warden pushes a boat through floodwaters on Greyfriars Avenue, Hereford (Jacob King/PA Wire)

South Western Railway said services in Surrey between Guildford and Effingham Junction and through Farncombe were facing delays or changes until Sunday afternoon due to trees blocking the track. Customers were advised to book a taxi directly to nearby Epsom.

Avanti West Coast said all routes between Wolverhampton and Stafford were closed due to trees and disruption was expected until the end of the day.

Storm Darragh brought wind gusts of up to 96mph to parts of the country on Saturday.

The first victim of the storm, named locally as Paul Fiddler, died when a tree fell on his van in Lancashire on Sunday evening. He was driving a Citroen on the A59 at Longton, near Preston, at about 9am.

The football coach has been described as a club legend by Lytham Town FC, where he was senior manager. Mr Fiddler died along with a second man when a tree fell and hit their vehicle.

His niece, Kate Elliot, wrote on Facebook that he was the best uncle. She said: I wish I had known you, or even been able to say goodbye. I miss you more than ever and you will always be in my heart.

West Midlands Police said another man died after a tree fell and hit his car on Silverbirch Road, Eddington, this afternoon.

A power cable fell on a west Cornwall farm during the storm, killing nine cows overnight.

Eric Murley, who farms at Higher Bojewyan, said: “The cows appeared to be hiding under the fence and this cable happened to be right on top of them.

