The mother of all bubbles in the United States is sucking money from the rest of the world, according to a market expert.





American domination of global financial markets has reached extreme levels, portending a bubble of epic proportions, according to Ruchir Sharma, chairman of Rockefeller International.

In a column in the Financial Times last week, the market expert said investors around the world are putting more money into a single country than ever before.

“The fear of 'American exceptionalism' in the markets has now gone too far,” warned Sharma, author of the recent book What Went Wrong With Capitalism.

For example, American companies now represent 70% of the main global stock index, compared to 30% in the 1980s, while the share of the American economy in global GDP is only 27%, he said. note.

Certainly, American growth has been more robust than elsewhere recently, and American companies are among the most profitable. But Sharma pointed to other indicators that indicate how unbalanced markets have become, even after factoring in the AI ​​boom that has propelled a handful of U.S. tech stocks to stratospheric levels.

Indexes that weight stocks by price rather than market capitalization and take into account major tech giants show that the United States has outperformed the rest of the world by more than 4 to 1 since 2009, he said. -he explained.

And this outperformance isn’t limited to stocks either. In 2024 alone, $1 trillion in foreign capital will flow into U.S. debt markets, nearly double what the eurozone has attracted. And America controls more than 70% of the global private equity and credit market.

“In the past, including the 1920s and the dotcom era, a booming U.S. market would have driven other markets forward,” Sharma wrote. “Today, a booming American market is sucking up other people’s money.”

A mania in market sentiment can impact the real economy, he warned. For example, investors who abandon small markets can weaken currencies and force central banks to raise rates, which will slow down these economies and deteriorate their fundamentals.

“Talk about bubbles in tech or AI, or investment strategies focused on growth and momentum, obscures the mother of all bubbles in US markets,” Sharma added. “Widely dominating the mental space of global investors, America is overowned, overvalued and overrated to a degree never before seen.”

His warning echoes what Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian said last month, when he told Bloomberg TV that he expected a “huge sucking sound” from foreign capital flowing to the United States.

The rest of the world may have a harder time coping with a period of faster growth and higher inflation, which would strengthen the Americas' relative advantage, he predicted.

The story continues

This is a period in which U.S. dominance over the global system will increase, both for positive and negative short-term reasons, El-Erian said.

Meanwhile, “black swan” investor Mark Spitznagel, co-founder and chief investment officer of hedge fund Universa Investments, has been warning of a bubble for some time now.

Last year he declared that “the greatest credit bubble in human history” was about to burst, and reiterated in June that the bubble was about to burst. In September, he said markets had already entered black swan territory.

After massive stock market gains in 2023 and this year, Wall Street expects the good times to continue into 2025. Bank of America predicts the S&P 500 (^GSPC) will hit 6,666 by the end of next year, and CFRA sees it reaching 6,585, with both representing an increase of about 8%. And market guru Ed Yardeni has a target of 7,000 by then, indicating a 15% rise.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

