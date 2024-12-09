



Jobs are on the rise in northern England after the world's first new graphene-enhanced carbon fiber factory project began in Saudi Arabia. Change Building on the strong partnership between the North East and Saudi Arabia, which is already accelerating Newcastle's regeneration, we are moving towards a new leading university partnership.

The Prime Minister will use his visit to the Gulf today to drive investment in cities and regions across the UK as he delivers on his plans for change.

The Prime Minister will this week drive closer relationships with some of the UK's most important modern partners – the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia – to increase investment, deepen defense and security ties and drive growth and new opportunities at home and abroad. We convey the changes felt by working people overseas.

The North of England will immediately benefit from closer collaboration, building on the close relationship between Newcastle and Saudi Arabia.

GIM Graphene Innovation, headquartered in Manchester, today joins Saudi Arabia's NEOM Giga-Project in making groundbreaking progress in the field of environmentally sustainable advanced materials, delivering the world's first commercial launch of graphene-rich carbon fiber. We are planning to announce the start of production.

The project aims to generate $250 million of investment in Greater Manchester’s research and innovation hub and is expected to create more than 1,000 skilled jobs in the region.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Every region of the UK and every country must feel the impact of our plans for change. That's why I'm working across the Gulf region to build close relationships and strengthen relationships that support our growth mission across the UK.

I am determined to ensure that international diplomacy drives local results, whether I am discussing how we can support Britain's regeneration or supporting job-creating business deals that start my international agenda at home.

Further strengthening the green energy relationship between the UK and Saudi Arabia, Oxford-based private equity fund HYCAP is investing $785 million in the development of hydrogen mobility clusters across Northern Ireland and the UK, as Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2060. is supported. There are over 1,000 jobs.

The project will deliver hydrogen buses, trucks, core components and other hydrogen production and distribution elements, while eliminating more than 25 million tons of transportation-related CO2 over the life of the project.

And the UK and Saudi Arabia are working together to establish a new international joint laboratory for clean hydrogen.

The institute will be supported by a consortium of Saudi and British universities, including a lead role from the University of Newcastle, and will develop cutting-edge expertise and technology in the clean energy sector.

The UK's joint research collaboration with Saudi Arabia on clean energy will cement the North East's reputation as an academic engineering powerhouse.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness will join Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister for talks on further green energy investments and opportunities between Saudi Arabia and the North East.

A university delegation is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia in the coming months to advance the project.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:

Today's agreement demonstrates how the UK is working with countries in the Gulf and elsewhere around the world to bring investment and jobs to the UK.

Clean energy can be the source of jobs of the future, and these new investments and partnerships will create new jobs in new industries and promote our country's energy independence and economic growth.

This is the Government's transformation plan to make us a clean energy superpower and deliver a 10-year renewal.

Earlier this month, UK clean technology leader Carbon Clean signed a collaboration agreement with Saudi-based company Aramco to collaborate on innovative modular carbon capture technology with the aim of creating 2,000 jobs in the UK.

UK-based Sustainable Cement Company, Next Generation SCM and Saudi-based City Cement Company have also partnered to supply sustainable concrete, producing 2.5 million tonnes of sustainable cement and concrete materials annually. The pioneering process is expected to attract $200 million in investment over the next five years and create more than 200 jobs in Saudi Arabia and the UK.

Greater Manchester is also benefiting from significant Saudi investment in housing. International Investment Gate is committing $41 million to the Brunswick Mill redevelopment in Stockport, creating 277 apartments and 24 commercial shops, helping the Prime Minister create 1.5 million homes by the end of the year. This National Assembly.

The Prime Minister is expected to fly to Saudi Arabia later in the afternoon after meeting in the United Arab Emirates tomorrow morning.

