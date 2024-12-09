College enrollments falling at worrying rate, new data reveals | American universities





College enrollment is declining at a worrying rate, new data shows.

Data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows that enrollment of 18-year-old freshmen fell 5 percent this fall semester. The data reflects reported enrollment for 1.4 million first-year 18-year-old students as of October 31, 2024.

The decline is most significant at public and private nonprofit four-year colleges, which saw enrollment declines of more than 6 percent. For 46 states, Inside Higher Ed noted, the average decline was nearly 7%.

At prestigious universities where acceptance rates are lower, the largest enrollment declines have been among freshmen of color. Black freshmen, for example, were enrolled 16.9 percent fewer in highly selective public and private, nonprofit four-year schools.

According to experts, the main reason for this decline is more complicated.

Julie J Park, a professor of education at the University of Maryland, cited a national conversation that has been going on for some time about a possible enrollment cliff.

The concept of an enrollment cliff emerged in higher education after years of declining birth rates in the United States, triggered by the Great Recession. Earlier this year, the CDC released data showing that the United States had reached an all-time low in the number of annual births, falling 2% between 2022 and 2023, and then 3% in 2023.

Since the most recent peak in 2007, the number of births has fallen by 17% and the general fertility rate by 21%, according to data from August 2024.

Although Park said there is no drop in enrollment yet, there are other factors that explain the decline in enrollment rates, particularly when it comes to the cost of higher education.

There could be several issues. There are problems related to Fafsa, Park explained.

The U.S. Department of Education, which administers federal student aid, made changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or Fafsa, to simplify it last year, but its efforts backfired against him. Difficulties and technical issues have led to huge delays in rolling out the app, leaving many people with no idea what kind of financial aid they might be eligible for and how much college might cost them.

And Fafsa is not the only problem.

Park also cited last year's Supreme Court ruling as a potential obstacle, referring to the nation's highest court ruling against Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

Under this loan forgiveness plan, up to $20,000 of an individual's federal student debt could have been canceled for borrowers who were also Pell Grant recipients; up to $10,000 of debt could have been forgiven for other borrowers. More recently, Republicans have attacked another Biden debt relief effort, the Saving on a Valuable Education, or Save, repayment plan. This plan would have cut undergraduate loan payments in half and ensured that borrowers would never see their balance increase due to unpaid interest.

Millions of people signed the plan, but it was challenged in court. The move created another hurdle for debt-laden graduates as well as ambitious students who hoped to see a more affordable way to pay for college.

Park pointed out that there are also competing job market pressures that prospective students must face.

As work becomes more attractive to some students or individuals, it's a lot to give up not working and thus help support your family. And so that's something that could also be at play, she said.

The cost of attending college is the leading barrier to higher education enrollment for adults not enrolled in such a program, according to a 2024 report from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation. This report also reveals that for more than three-quarters of the more than 3,000 unenrolled adults surveyed, the cost and the need to work prevent them from continuing their studies.

Most notably, almost all adults without a college degree surveyed said they felt at least one type of degree was extremely or very valuable.

Jenny Rickard, CEO of Common App, one of the most used websites each year for students to apply to colleges, echoed this sentiment.

This new data showing a 5% year-over-year decline in enrollment for 18-year-old freshmen is concerning, but it's not due to waning student interest in higher education , said Rickard, who also served as registration and communications manager. officer at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania.

Rickard noted continued growth in applications as something that highlights that students remain eager to pursue a four-year degree. She also pointed to an admissions year marked by uncertainty, the aforementioned Fafsa and other affordability issues as reasons why enrollment is down.

The College Board found that tuition at public four-year colleges and universities costs an average of $11,610, which is $300 more than last academic year. Out-of-state tuition at the same schools averages $30,780, or $940 more in just one year.

Rickard pointed to Common Apps' end-of-season report for the 202324 application cycle, which showed a 7 percent increase in the number of students applying to four-year colleges. This includes a 12% increase in the number of applicants from low- and middle-income backgrounds.

It is crucial that we, as a higher education community, redouble our commitment to supporting students, she said. This means not only ensuring they feel welcome on campus, but also addressing the affordability and accessibility barriers that stand in their way.

