Britain must catch up in global race to reconnect power grid | energy industry





The UK is falling behind in the race to reconnect the global grid by investing four times more in renewable energy projects than in the electricity cables needed to connect the grid to consumers, according to a new report.

A report by Bloomberg NEF found that the UK spent just 25p on cables and power lines for every pound it spent on renewable energy. Bloomberg NEF ranks the UK 8th in its index of the world's top 10 energy markets.

Britain's low ratio of grid investment to clean energy spending has left it behind its European neighbors, including Germany, Spain and Italy, in building the power grid needed for the surge in projects. In the global league rankings, it was evaluated as being behind China, the United States, Australia, and Brazil, but ahead of India and Japan.

Grid index by country

According to the report, adapting the global power grid for a net-zero future could require an investment of $21.4 trillion to lay 152 million kilometers of new cable, enough to stretch from Earth to the sun.

The findings were published days after it was revealed that the UK has spent around $1 billion so far this year on shutting down wind turbines during windy weather. One reason is that there is not enough grid infrastructure to transport electricity from where it is developed. Areas with high electricity demand.

The report was commissioned by ScottishPower, a company that invests in renewable energy and the grid and supplies gas and electricity to its customers. In addition to low investment, the report blamed the slow process of connecting wind and solar power capacity to transmission systems for the UK's low position in global league tables.

ScottishPowers chief executive Keith Anderson said the UK had succeeded in rolling out renewable energy faster than other countries, putting pressure on the power grid.

The seams were creaking, he said. We have to play a game of catch-up. For every pound you invest in renewable energy, at least one pound must be invested in the grid. We must increase overall investment in the grid and evolve methodologies for new grid connections. To be fair to governments and regulators, they know what they need to do.

The UK's electricity system is operated by the National Energy System Operator (Neso), a public enterprise previously part of the National Grid group. National Grid continues to own and operate most of the UK's high-voltage transmission lines, with Scottish Power and SSE operating some of the UK's smaller regional power networks.

Lawrence Slade, chief executive of the Energy Networks Association, which represents UK electricity network operators, said the government's planning and consent regime remained the biggest obstacle to completing significant upgrades to the energy grid.

It can take 10 years to agree and build a new transmission line, with 70% of the time spent on planning. That's why we were encouraged by the Prime Minister's statement this week to move quickly ahead with plans for critical economic infrastructure, he said.

A spokeswoman for regulator Ofgem said the government's clean power mission by 2030 would require the grid to be built at a rate not seen for decades, while keeping costs low for customers. He promised to cut through unnecessary bureaucracy to attract the capital investment needed to provide clean electricity.

A government spokesperson said: We agree that the planning system needs to be reformed to deliver clean electricity by 2030. This is exactly what we are doing now. We will work with industry to rewire the UK and upgrade outdated infrastructure to deliver renewable electricity from the grid.

The spokesperson added that the government will set out details of important planning reforms to support the industry to ensure once-in-a-generation upgrades to the UK's energy infrastructure are delivered.

