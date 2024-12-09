The US Air Force may need to reevaluate the size of its bombers





As the service prepares to introduce the new B-21 and retire the B-1B and B-2A, demand for bombers is increasing with the changing geopolitical situation.

In an interview with the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) chief Gen. Thomas Bussiere said the size of bomber fleets may need to be reassessed as demand for bombers increases. increase. This, in turn, could require more B-21 Raider bombers beyond the 100 currently planned, so that the bomber force would grow to 220 aircraft to meet the requirement.

Current activity of bomber fleets

We have 141 bombers in inventory, between the B-1, the B-2 and the B-52, declared General Bussière. The demand signal for bombers is greater than ever before in my career, across the geographic fabric of every combatant command.

The General highlighted the bomber fleet's multiple operational commitments this year, such as the B-1B and B-2A combat mission in the Middle East and the B-52H Bomber Task Forces (BTF) currently in Europe and the Middle East. -East. East. Another BTF mission this year saw the deployment of B-1s to Sweden and Spain, B-52s to Diego Garcia, then B-1s again to Guam, B-52s to the United Kingdom, B- 2 in Australia and B-52 in Poland.

Two Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons fly in formation with a US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress in the US Central Command area of ​​responsibility, November 18, 2024. (Image credit: USAF)

The past 12 months have probably seen the highest level of activity across the world, both in the European and Indo-Pacific theaters, Bussière said. We've done more in the last 12 months than, I think, in the last 20 years, with a fairly old fleet and a fairly stretched force based on the demand signal.

As Bussière pointed out, the United States is currently recapitalizing all three pillars of the nuclear triad. The AFGSC is in charge of the air branch and the ground branch, with the B-52 and B-2 being 72 and 35 years old, respectively, and the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) being 54 years old.

As we recapitalize, we must maintain this nuclear deterrent with a very aging system, the general said. The unique aspect of our business is that we must maintain full operational capacity during our transition. This has never been done and it's a challenge when we do it at the same time.

B-21 acquisition speed

Speaking about recapitalization and the current geopolitical situation, where Russia and China are becoming more aggressive, the conversation turns to B-21s. The number of bombers to be acquired and the slow pace of their delivery have often been at the center of discussions recently.

I think most national security professionals would look at the B-21 and the current production schedule and walk away. We might consider evaluating whether or not we can accelerate that, depending on the age of the B-2 and B-1 fleet, Bussière said.

Recently, Kathy Warden, CEO of Northrop Grummans, also said that the company is prepared to increase production of the B-21 if the service requests it. General Bussière was specifically asked about this, confirming that there is already a possibility of doing this, even before the need to open another production complex.

The B-21 Raider at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California. (Image credit: Northrop Grumman)

If the Department of the Air Force, Department of Defense or Congress orders an accelerated or faster ramp for the B-21 program, there will be some growth in capabilities within the current complex, Bussière said. If it was decided to actually increase the workforce and in a shorter period of time, I don't think going to another company would be the most effective way. []but it is more than likely that this would require the opening of another production complex if the Nation decided to do so.

Increasing production speed is a particularly relevant issue considering the increasing age of bombers and their decreasing availability due to increasing breakdowns and maintenance requirements. Indeed, the latest report provided by the service mentions an average age of 61.8 years for the 76 B-52s, 36.4 years for the 45 B-1s and 27.75 years for the B-2s, with rates of mission capability of 59.3%, 54.8% and 52.8%, well below the 75 to 80% targeted by the Air Force.

B-21 numbers

Another recurring topic recently is the increase in the number of bombers. Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin recently discussed a possible expanded role for the B-21, but he did not mention additional B-21 acquisitions. Separately, Air Force officials said 100 Raiders are sufficient for current operational requirements, while Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said the service is exploring options to increase the size of the force.

In light of the threats that exist and the demand for bombers, it's a very valid debate, Bussière said. Normally the answer is: Who wouldn't want longer range strike platforms?, and it really comes down to budget fundamentals. It's a question of service budget, it's a question of department budget and it's a question of national budget.

Certainly, the recent drop in the price of B-21s would also play a role in this decision. In fact, in a rare case for a defense acquisition program, as Aviation Week reports, the B-21 budget for the first five production batches has fallen from the $19.1 billion budgeted by U.S. Air Force in 2023 to the $13.8 billion budgeted for 2025. With the cost falling, Aviation Week says the first 21 B-21s could now cost just $668 million per year. bomber.

The first air-to-air image of the B-21 during a test flight. (Image credit: USAF)

There are several examples over the last five or ten years where we have evaluated what the appropriate size of the fleet should be. Right now the B-21 program has at least 100 aircraft, that's the official program, but at least five years ago the Air Force Chief of Staff and the Secretary of the Air Force at the time stated publicly and testified before Congress that 220 bombers, when we finally transition to the fleet of B-52Js and B-21s, is the number the Air Strength would be needed. This data and the size of the fleet probably need to be re-evaluated based on the world as we see it today.

In another statement released to Breaking Defense, the AFGSC chief explained that a fleet of 220 bombers has been suggested for some time, and that the final number will be guided by the fact that no other U.S. ally or partner does not have an active bomber force. and our bombers form the backbone of our military's flexible global strike capability, which also forms the foundation of our extended deterrence umbrella for our allies and partners.

Additionally, the number of bombers in the fleet will be determined by threat, national defense strategy, budget, deployment/employment demand signals and, most importantly, decisions of policymakers, he said. -he continued. Regardless, officials told Congress earlier this year that a final decision wouldn't come for another decade.

Future bomber fleet

The Air Force has long said its future bomber force will see the B-1 and B-2 retire, while the upgraded B-52 will continue to operate alongside the B-21. AFGSC has actually previously stated that there may not be the budget and manpower to support four different types of bombers.

The concept of what the composition of forces would be [] is a two-bomber force between the B-21, the ability to penetrate heavily defended target areas and put them at risk, [and the B-52J]. This mixture of intervention and stalemate is actually a byproduct of the cost of the weapons needed to affect whatever we have been tasked to affect on any potential target.

An edited version of the 3D rendering of the upgraded B-52 bomber. (Image credit: The Aviationist based on Boeing image)

The general explained that the command is examining what capabilities are necessary to affect whatever is required on any potential target anywhere in the world. This is consistent with similar comments made recently by Maj. Gen. Jason R. Armagost, commander of the 8th Air Force, who mentioned that decisions are not only about the number of bombers, but also the targets, requirements for targets and deterrents.

Currently, the Air Force plans to build 75 B-52Js, which are long-range bombers, and then the B-21, a highly refined penetrating bomber, Bussière said in detailing the future force. bombers. Obviously, these are the 75 B-52s that are already in service, so if the service decides to move to a fleet of 220 bombers, the number of B-21s would have to increase to 145 instead of the 100 currently planned.

DPA and B-21

Another recurring topic of late is the introduction of Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA). In the past, it has been suggested that CCAs would also operate in conjunction with the B-21 Raider, although primarily intended to support fighters.

It is logical to ask whether or not long-range strikes would benefit from the CCA concept, Bussière said. I think we were going to let the fighter force mature this concept with Inc. 1 [Increment 1] of the CCA and then be prepared to integrate it into the family of long-range strike systems, probably at a later date, if requested.

Renderings of the General Atomics CCA concept based on the XQ-67 family (top left) and Andurils Fury (bottom right) in a single image (Credit: The Aviationist using illustrations GA-ASI and Anduril)

The Air Force made the decision to continue funding Anduril and General Atomics for the next phase of the CCA program earlier this year. The service is currently refining CCA specifications, particularly regarding range and payload, to align them with the operational needs of drones supporting manned fighters.

It is reasonable to question whether or not it is useful to combine long-range strike platforms with CCAs, the general added. The obvious limitation we should probably consider is scope. Long-range strike platforms have significantly longer ranges than current-design CCAs. This would be considered as we move forward, but as of now, it's not really in the plan.

