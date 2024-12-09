Latest Politics: Dominic Cummings, is that you? Minister wants 'disruptors' to help reform civil service | political news





Every government seems to target civil servants at some point and now it is Labour's turn.

Sir Keir Starmer and his ministers have said reform is needed, mainly to become more efficient to help deliver the changes they want to achieve.

But what exactly is a civil servant, and what role do they play in delivering the government's agenda?

What is a civil servant?

Unlike departments such as the Home Office or the Foreign Office, the civil service is independent of the government.

Also, because it is politically fair, it does not change even if another party becomes the party of government.

Free from the uncertainty and drama that Westminster often presents, it means the service can carry out essential day-to-day tasks such as paying pensions, issuing passports and driving licenses and running the country's prisons.

What do civil servants do?

There are over 500,000 civil servants spread across each government department.

There are a variety of roles, but some of the most important are analyzing policy options so ministers can make informed decisions about what they want to do.

All of these are overseen by a Cabinet Secretary appointed by the Prime Minister.

Unlike, for example, the Foreign Secretary, who can take on the role without any relevant experience (a member of parliament can, after all, be anyone), civil service recruitment is more similar to what you would expect in the private sector.

Regardless of your department, you'll find roles like economist, project manager, and HR.

Most work in “operational delivery”, which deals with public services such as pensions and taxes, according to the Institute for Government.

Most of these jobs are in a relatively small number of large departments such as the Home Office and HMRC.

Why is there all this talk of reform?

Cynics might suggest that ministers struggling to get results will look for a scapegoat and find one in the civil service, a byword that bureaucratic politicians often blame for their own failures.

We have recently seen in the US Donald Trump and his team, Elon Musk, championing the idea of ​​cutting tens of thousands of government jobs that they believe are impeding delivery.

Nigel Farage firmly believes the same is being done here, while Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has previously accused civil servants of “undermining” ministers and “leaking official secrets”. there is.

Such rhetoric does not do much for civil service morale, and there have been reports of rising tensions between ministers and civil servants, who are supposed to provide independent advice to civil servants.

But genuine concerns have been expressed by others, including the Institute for Government, that the civil service is suffering from “damaging levels of staff turnover” and that not enough is being done to allow for objections and investigations from outside Whitehall.

Essentially, it became a kind of echo chamber.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/politics-latest-starmer-badenoch-labour-tories-live-12593360 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos