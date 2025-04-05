The deadly storms devastate the parts of the South and Midwest of the United StatesExBulletin





William Fraser takes photos inside the warehouse of a damaged building of specialized distributors after the bad weather crossed an industrial park Thursday in Jeffersontown, Ky.

Toggle legend Jon Cherry / AP

Friday, millions of Americans in the South and Midwest faced a second day of deadly spring storms and tornadoes. The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that communities should prepare for two days of excessive precipitation, which could lead to additional “historic” floods.

At least eight people have already lost their lives due to severe storm systems, including a young boy in Frankfort, in Kentucky, who was swept away by flood waters while walking towards his school bus, according to the state governor, Andy Beshear.

Kentucky, I have any news that is difficult to share. This morning in Frankfort, a child died after being swept away by flood waters. My heart breaks for this family. Please join Great Britain and me by praying for them after this unimaginable loss. 1/2

– Governor Andy Beshear (@govandybeeshear) April 4, 2025

“We need everyone understands that all the water is at risk at the moment. Let's do everything possible to ensure the safety of our loved ones,” wrote Beshear on X.

Frankfort police identified the boy as Gabriel Andrews, 9.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of this young boy,” said assistant police chief Scott Tracy during a press conference. “Our prayers are with them.”

Beshear also offered its condolences, declaring: “My heart breaks for the family.” He urged the community to pray for the Gabriel family, stressing that this tragedy underlines how dangerous floods can be.

Among the other victims of the recent violent times, Garry Moore, 68, of Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway patrol authorities informed local media that Moore was the chief of the white water fire protection district and was killed while helping a blocked motorist.

In Indiana, the Hendricks County Sheriff's Bureau reported the death of a 27 -year -old man who died after having come into contact with electric lines slaughtered on the road. His name has not yet been released.

In addition, Tennessee officials reported five other deaths allocated to bad weather. During a press conference Thursday evening, Governor Bill Lee described a tornado that has torn the region as causing “immense devastation”.

Kentucky, as well as Tennessee, were approved for federal repair in the event of a disaster following storms. The Arkansas, which was strongly affected by the weather, asked for the approval of the relief of the FEMA.

The areas around 45 river locations should reach a major flood stadium, and an additional 112 should reach a moderate flood stage, according to the NWS.

NWS hydrologists continue to assess the situation of floods in several states. The river forecasts presented here take into account the amount of rain that has already dropped and the amount of more. Since this afternoon (April 4):

45 River locations should reach Major Pic.twitter.com/mgbpitinxq

– National Weather Service (@NWS) April 4, 2025

The NWS said atmospheric conditions have prepared the ground for intense thunderstorms and potentially fatal sudden floods. Some areas could see up to 10 to 15 inches of rain.

“This will be particularly the case for the Basse Valley of Ohio in the Mid-South valley and the lower Mississippi, where the necessary ingredients of humidity, instability, forcing and shear of the wind overlap,” said the agency.

Under violent weather conditions, forcing or uprising mechanisms, such as a cold front, a dry line or a terrain, are necessary to trigger an increase in air and initiate the development of the storm.

These same conditions also contributed to serious tornadoes which have ravaged the region, leaving entire communities devastated to their consequences.

