UKS's garbage strikes are the second largest city leaf garbage.





The spicy smell of rotten garbage fills the air. The swelling sack of the trash pile is high, and some spill their contents. And as the pest harassed some of the city, he insisted that at least one resident was bitten by a mouse.

Birmingham likes to call Britain the second city with heritage and proud citizen history as a manufacturing powerhouse.

It is now a state garbage capital.

The confrontation between the strike rejection and the city officials left about 17,000 tons of garbage in the city street that attracts rats, foxes, cockroaches and maggots. On Monday, Birmingham local governments proclaim major events, allowing them to access more resources in the government and other nearby areas.

Some garbage collections are still in progress, and the city has maintained many areas, including the center. But in many residential areas and parks, it was noticeable on Wednesday.

In the neighborhood, two miles away from the city center, the black plastic bags were piled up at the end of some distances, and the people in other regions were added to the mess by abandoning unmorted garbage.

I lived in England for 36 years. I said Javad Javadi, 51, a 51 -year -old delivery driver from Iran, said that he passed a falling plastic garbage bin that increased Malmesbury Road.

Of course, at night, you can see a lot of rats after you finish 10 jade clocks, he said. Many people do not follow them.

Birmingham's trash pile was a political odor in the British Parliament, which Jim McMahon, the minister of the Labor Party, warned of public health risks in the British Parliament, and the Birmingham parliamentary Pret Kaur Gill was bitten by rats. It was revealed.

Julian Lewis, a opposition lawmaker, compared the 1978 trash collection strike in 1978, which was notorious for industrial anxiety under the labor government under the labor government of James Callaghan. This era became known as the winter of dissatisfaction, and the following year, the Labor Party lost the general election by guiding Margaret's response to power.

However, this dispute is limited to Birmingham, and in January of last month, more than 350 workers began a limited strike and expanded to an indefinite full -fledged strike last month.

John Cotton, chairman of the Birmingham City Council, said in a statement that we cannot tolerate the situation of harming and suffering in the community.

Labor union members argue that the restructuring plan promoted by local governments will leave about 8,000 workers (about $ 10,400) a year. The city council has a challenge to this, and the number of employees (more than 6,000) who can lose the maximum amount is 17.

While both sides maintained the deadlock, the result was clear from Malmesbury Road, which was accumulated between the black plastic bags in the Malmesbury Road, between both ends and alleys of the road. Desperate residents began to take trash to dumps.

Shakeel Ahmed explained that Gabbiji was built in his car for three weeks at the outside of the house and in the garden warehouse.

Ahmed, a 69 -year -old retired train manager who drives as a waste facility, adds that he will open the window and apologize for the smell of the car, build the garbage, and clean it professionally. If I get angry, I will not solve the problem, he said.

In Tyseley's garbage and recycling centers, a few miles southeast of the city center, others talked about the damage of odor, pests and urban fame.

43 -year -old Rubina Yaqoob described the situation of East Birmingham's Stechford and said that he could not open the window because of the smell. Her car is new and she lined up with the sheet. Look at my car! She pointed to the mess made by garbage.

Some do not have this option, including Robert Shaw (60 years old), a school cleaner who discovered a rejection bag in Henshaw Road. What the Commission told us is that we can take it to TySeley. But if you haven't got a car, how do you take it?

The crisis had to be original for some urban residents. Sitting in the sunshine of Morris Park, waiting to gather three children at school, Tasnima Tafader called his relatives and talked to his relatives to find a trash for some family garbage. His mother came.

Then, when a rejection truck arrived at around 7:30 am, the residents came out of the house and put a bag on the streets, Tafader, a 34 -year -old interpreter, said.

In another warehouse of TySeley, the strikers gathered at the door in front of the truck left and walked forward at hundreds of yards and delayed the trip.

LEE HAVEN, a member of Unite trade union, claimed that there is room for debate about the city.

The origin of the dispute was when the Birmingham City Council declared that it had been inherently bankrupt as a result of the equal wage incident brought by workers in 2023.

As part of the restructuring plan, local governments now say that they want to scrape off the position of the garbage team, known as waste recycling and collectors, and do not exist in other local governments. Workers who play that role can be voluntarily redundant or move to another position.

It is important to simplify the wage structure, and if you maintain its role, there is a risk of the future equal wage liability, but refused to explain the reason.

Mr. Haven said that about 10 police officers looked at it and felt that we were being victimized. I think that a normal labor -class family in this country will understand that no one can afford 600 losses.

Even if they blame the streets, some city residents agree with rich collectors.

ZEENAT HUSSAIN, a 53 -year -old health service manager, does not blame them because they do not think their wages should be cut. What they do is essential.

