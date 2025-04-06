



USWNT against Brazil International Friendlydate: April 5, 2025 Even: Sofi Stadium; Inglewood, Calif.Broadcast: TNT, TRUTV, Max, Universo & PeacockRadio: Westwood One Sports & Futbol of Primeraofficial Hour: 14:07 pt PT

Beginnings in the United States: 21-Phallon Tullis-Joyce; 23-Emily Fox, 4-Tara McKeown, 14-Emily Sonnett, 19 Cristal Dunn; Coffey of 17 Sams, Tas of 10-Lindsey (Captain), 9-Aaly Sendnor, 2-Trinity Rodman, 20-Catarina Macario, 11-Aalyssa Thompson

Available: 3-Korbin Albert, 5-Alana Cook, 6-Emily Sams, 7-Ashley Hatch, 8-Jaedyn Shaw, 12 Gisele Thompson, 13-Averon Patterson, 15-Michelle Cooper, 16-Claire Hutton, 18-Mandy McGlynn, 22-Yazmeen Ryan, 24-Lily Yohannes

Do not dress: 1-Jane Campbell

HUB match | Five things to know

USWNT Start the XI ceiling numbers (including this match): TAS (164), Dunn (158), Sonnett (106), Fox (65), Rodman (47), Coffey (32), Macario (22), Thompson (16), Sentnor (6), McKeown (4), Tullis-Joyce (1) Phallon Tullis-Joyce, 28. She became the 28th goalkeeper to obtain a ceiling for the USWNT and the first since Mandy McGlynn did it on October 30 of last year against Argentina. The American goalkeeper goalkeeper, having made 24 departures, the club of all competitions this season, recording 15 Red.Trinity Rodman leaves, is the most played by American goalkeepers, recording 15 Reds sheets. Trinity Rodman in the programming of the American range, marking 238 days since the Olympic gold medal. She will win her 47th cap and will make her 29th departure. She has 10 career goals. Tara McKewn obtains her fourth career ceiling and made her third departure. She started the first match of the Shebelieves Cup against Colombia, came out of the bench against Australia and started against Japan. She will start her third match next to Emily Sonnet after having done it twice at 2025 SBC. ALLY Sentnor, the young player of the American football year 2024, won her sixth CAP and made her third beginning of his career. She scored her first USWNT goal in career during her first career departure against Colombia on February 20 and again scored against Japan on February 26. It is 21st on the list of ceilings of all time, to continue Carla Overbeck, who has 170. Heads of Captain of the United States for the 37th time. Emily Sonnett begins at the Center de la Défense to win her 106th career ceiling. She played the 90 full minutes against Colombia on February 20 before sitting on the match against Australia on February 23. Alyssa Thompson, from Studio City, will play in front of his hometown crowd. It will be his 16th cap. It will only be his fifth career departure. Her younger sister Gisele is on the bench today. Coffey played the full 90 minutes in the victory of the 2024 Olympic gold medal against Brazil. Catarina Macario, who was born in So Lus, Brazil before moving to the capital of Brasilia then in San Diego, California, at the age of 12, will play against the birth of his birth for the first time. She will win her 22nd career ceiling and will seek to reach the double figure in goals with her next international score. Against Colombia on February 20, 2025, she scored her first USWNT goal in 712 days. The Crystal Dunn obtained his 158th ceiling and his third since he played 90 minutes in the victory of the 2024 Olympic Gold Medal against Brazil. It will be his 127th departure in career. Only 33 players in the history of the United States have 125 or more caps, regardless of the starts. Fox will win his 66th cap, binding Tierna Davidson and Natasha Kai for 55th of all time in American history. This is his 55th start in career.

