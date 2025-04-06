The United States reveals all visas for South Sudanese on the failure of the failure of countries to repatriate citizens | US News





Washington reveals all visas for South Sudanese passport holders and blocks newcomers, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday, complaining that the African nation does not accept its expelled nationals from the United States.

The State Department takes action to revoke all the visas held by Sudanese southern passport holders and prevent a new program to prevent entry, Rubio said in a statement.

It was the first measure of this type that has distinguished all passport holders from a private country since Donald Trump returned to the White House on January 20, after campaigning on an anti-immigration platform.

Rubio accused the transitional government in Juba of taking advantage of the United States, saying that each country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner where another country seeks to withdraw them.

Washington will be ready to examine these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation, added Rubio.

The most recent country in the world and also one of the poorest, South Sudan currently preveses out to tensions between political leaders.

Some observers fear a renewal of the civil war which killed 400,000 people between 2013 and 2018.

South-Sudanese nationals had obtained temporary protected status (TPS) by the administration of the predecessor of Trump Joe Biden, the designation which should expire on May 3, 2025.

The United States grants TP, which protect people from expulsion, to foreign citizens who cannot go back to home due to war, natural disasters or other extraordinary conditions.

There were about 133 Sudanese from the South in the United States as part of the TPS program, with 140 other eligible to apply, the Ministry of Internal Security said in September 2023.

But Trump's White House began to overthrow TPS designations, revoking protection in January by more than 600,000 Venezuelans.

A federal judge this week suspended this decision after questioning governments said that the majority of Venezuelans in the United States were criminals.

According to the Pew Research Center, in March 2024, there were 1.2 million eligible people or receiving TP in the United States, the Venezuelans making up the largest group.

Trump administrations that start from South Sudan also occur after the growing number of Africans have tried to enter the United States through its southern border, an alternative to risky roads in Europe.

