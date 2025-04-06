A chronology of American-Chinese prices since Trump's first term





Taipei, Taiwan (AP) China Riposte in a determined manner and sometimes very detailed for American President Donald Trumps new prices, led by a 34% reprisal tax on all American imports next week.

The strong answer shows a certain degree of preparation which leaves Chinese exports in a difficult situation but requires the pain of American exporters who could be used as leverage in all future negotiations.

The Chinese prices, announced on Friday and entering into force on Thursday, correspond to the rate of those that Trump imposed this week on Chinese products displaying in the United States, exceeding the two cycles of 10% already declared in February and March, citing allegations of Beijing in the fentanyl crisis. Chinas' latest reprisal movements include more export controls on rare land minerals, essential for various technologies and a trial for the World Trade Organization.

Beijing has also suspended imports of sorghum, poultry and bondéal from a number of American companies, and added more than two dozen others to a list of restricted trade companies while launching an anti-monopoly survey on Dupont China Group Co., a subsidiary of the multinational chemical giant.

The rapid plans of prices and import borders return to Trumps in the first mandate when the United States and China embarked on a trade war which lasted most of its first four years in office which continued to a certain extent under its successor, Joe Biden. China responded at the time with 15% of coal rights and liquefied natural gas products, and a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machines and large motor cars imported from the United States

Beijing also launched an anti-monopoly survey on Google and added PVH, the owner of American fashion brands Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, to his unreliable entities last month, to his list of unreliable entities. China has also limited exports of five rare metals used as key components in the defense and clean energy industries, among others.

While the new frictions threaten to transform itself into a trade war, here are some key moments in commercial countries for several years:

March 2017

Shortly after having become President for the first time, Trump, determined to reduce trade deficits with other countries, signs an executive decree calling for an application of stricter rates in anti -dumping cases.

April 2017

During a visit to Beijing, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping accept a 100 -day plan for commercial discussions intended to reduce the American trade deficit with China. Trade negotiations fail in July.

August 2017

Trump is launching an investigation into the alleged Chinese flight of American intellectual property, which, according to the United States, cost it up to $ 600 billion a year.

January 2018

The United States announces 30% of prices on imported solar panels, which come mainly from China.

April 2018

Beijing strikes with prices on American imports worth $ 3 billion, including 15% of rights to products, including fruit, nuts, wine and steel pipes, and a 25% tax on pork, recycled aluminum and six other types of goods.

A day later, the United States increased the tax by giving a 25% tax on Chinese products from the aerospace, machines and medical industries worth around 50 billion dollars. China retaliated with 25% of aircraft, cars, soybeans and chemicals, among other imports, worth around $ 50 billion.

June-August 2018

The two countries impose at least three other tariff cycles in tit-form affecting more than $ 250 billion in Chinese goods and more than $ 110 billion in American imports in China. These include 10% of rates on $ 200 billion in Chinese products which came into force in September 2018 and should increase to 25% on January 1, 2019.

December 2018-May 2019

Washington and Beijing do not travel a trade agreement after agreeing to stop new prices in December 2018. After the collapse of talks, Trump goes forward and goes from 10% to 25% over 200 billion dollars in Chinese products.

May 2019

Washington prohibits the Chinese technology company Huawei from buying parts and components from American companies.

June 2019

Trump and Xi agree during a telephone call to restart commercial negotiations, but they have struck numerous hooks in the next five months.

January 2020

The United States and China sign a phase one trade agreement through which China undertakes to buy an additional $ 200 billion in American goods and services over the next two years. However, a research group later noted that China had essentially bought any of the promised goods.

October 2022

Biden, who had kept most of the prices adopted under Trump, issues new restrictions on the sale of semiconductors and Tamias manufacturing equipment in China. These borders will be extended in October 2023 and December 2024.

February 2024

On his campaign track, Trump says that he plans to impose prices of at least 60% on all Chinese imports if he wins a second term.

May 2024

Biden raises prices on Chinese electric vehicles, solar cells, steel, aluminum and medical equipment.

February 4, 2025

New 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports in the United States come into force. China retaliated on the same day by announcing a wave of countermeasures, including tasks on American coal, liquefied natural gas and agricultural machines.

March 4, 2025

Additional 10% prices on all Chinese products will come into force. China reacts with additional prices of up to 15% on the imports of key products from the American farm, including chicken, pork, soybeans and beef, and enlarged business controls with the main American companies. The prices entered into force on March 10.

April 3, 2025

Putting on the so-called day of the release day, it announces 34% of additional rights on all Chinese imports, as well as prices on goods from countries around the world. Radical prices must come into force on April 9.

April 4, 2025

China announces other reprisal measures, including more export controls on rare earth minerals and files the World Trade Organization.

China also suspends imports of sorghum, poultry and Bonemeal from several American companies, adds 27 companies to lists of companies faced with commercial restrictions and launches an anti-monopoly survey on Dupont China Group Co.

