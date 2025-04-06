



Afghanistan, who carried out the Western government and women's rights projects, refused to claim asylum by headquarters.

Officials said they faced Taliban's “risk” if they returned to Afghanistan.

Given the pseudonym Mina, women were involved in training and mentoring women from all over Afghanistan, and were seriously dangerous before the Taliban acquisition in 2021.

MINA said, “I thought I would be given asylum, I was from Afghanistan, I am a woman and worked with the Western government.

Women (not photographs) were involved in women's training and mentoring throughout Afghanistan.

She explained that she was receiving security education on bombing or kidnapping while working in Western projects.

“Every day I was a few minutes or seconds from the bomb explosion,” he recalled.

“Some of my colleagues have just disappeared, and Taliban turned the Women's Division to Vice President and virtue.

The home office has greatly reduced the approval rate for Afghanistan asylum from 98.5 %in late 2023 to 36 %by the end of 2024.

In the last quarter of 2024, 26 Afghanistan women rejected their claims.

Overall, 2,000 Afghanated asylum applicants were rejected compared to the 48th quarter in 2023.

This change occurs despite the 2025 Human Rights Watch report, which recorded serious deterioration in Afghanistan's women's rights.

Mina said, “Rejection was an absolute shock. Now I am afraid of returning to my home every day.”

“When I arrived here, I felt safe. I thought I would have a chance. I was not regarded as a human in Afghanistan.”

“I learned how to ride a bicycle. I couldn't do it in our country. I was full of hope that my life would change. But someone stopped in my life for a while. I hope someone will play again.”

Mina explained the dangers he faced, but home office decision makers are “not faced with persecution or actual danger of persecution or damage to return to Afghanistan.”

The home office significantly reduced the approval rate for the exile case.

The rejection letter insisted: “There will be a great support network because of a job.”

However, many of the former colleagues in MINA hid or run away from the country as the support network was greatly destroyed.

This letter also stated as follows:

Jamie Bell, a lawyer at Duncan Lewis, said: “It is shocking that 26 Afghan women rejected asylum last quarter.

“This rejection letter offers an unpleasant to everyone who has to defend and protect the Western value of Afghanistan.”

“You have to be proud of providing protection to individuals like her,” he added.

A home office spokesman said, “It is our long policy not to mention individual events.”

