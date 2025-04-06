The demonstrators gather against Trump's policies in the United StatesExBulletin





Several thousand people presented themselves today to protest against President Trump's policies during rallies across the country.

Asma Khalid, host:

Thousands of anti-Trump demonstrators have taken up the streets today in cities in the country, notably Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati and New York. Listen to the national capital scene.

(Soundbit of archived registration)

Unidentified demonstrators: (sing) Hey Hey, Ho Ho, Donald Trump had to go.

Khalid: Emily Feng of NPR was at the demonstration in Washington, DC, and we join us now. Delighted to have you with us, Emily.

Emily Feng, Byline: Thank you for inviting me, Asma.

Khalid: So what have you heard of the reasons why people protest?

Feng: They protest against what they say is the executive development by President Trump and his ally, billionaire Elon Musk. Here is a sample of panels among hundreds that I have seen at the shopping center today in Washington. There was one who said, quote: “You cannot spell criminal without Elon”, another who said regularly, and this play on words – are you a price (pH)? Thus, the main concerns among the demonstrators that I have seen today – inflation caused by commercial prices, the role of Musk in the current government because it is not an elected official and also many types of concerns concerning the expansion of executive power.

Khalid: You mentioned, the expansion of executive power. Have you heard specific concerns about this demonstrators?

Feng: Absolutely. Here is Juliana (PH), a federal employee who did not want her full name to be broadcast because she is afraid of being dismissed herself. She was holding a sign that said, quoting: “I need to be able to tell my children that I did not remain silent.”

Juliana: This time, I worry that I wonder if we will have an election, to be frank.

Feng: She specifically fears that Trump is looking for a third presidential term, even if this is unconstitutional. This is expressly prohibited by the 22nd amendment. Another protester to whom I spoke, Austin Schriver (PH), arrived from Virginie nearby, and he and a friend held signs saying, no kings. And he said he was angry with executive decrees repressing immigration.

Austin Schriver: If the president can decide that he will ignore the courts when they tell him that he does the bad thing, then the courts do not have the power to verify the executive.

Feng: He refers to this current legal affair where a federal judge says that there was a possibility that the Trump administration ignored his court order to stop the flights to El Salvador last month.

Khalid: You know, Emily, it seems that the left has struggled to oppose Trump in recent months. We did not see the large -scale demonstrations that we saw during Trump's first term. Today seems to have been in a way the first public opposition to the second term of President Trump. I am curious to know what you follow outside of Washington.

Feng: These demonstrations occur throughout the country. There are about 1,200 of what the organizers call mass mass demonstrations – you know, significant demonstrations in capitals and state parks, town hall, etc. – nationally.

Khalid: Did you hear something from President Trump about the demonstration today?

Feng: He plays golf in his club in Florida today and has given no interview. But the White House said in a press release that its position is, quoted: “Clear – it will always protect Social Security, health insurance and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries”, although this declaration did not directly deal with the demonstrations.

Khalid: Emily Feng from NPR to Washington. Thank you for your reports.

Feng: Thank you, Asma.

