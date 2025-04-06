



Despite the statement of US President Donald Trump that the recent strikes on Yemen had “decimated” the Houthis, government officials were discreetly recognized in private than attacks were less effective than expected, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Pentagon officials would have recognized that the United States struggled to strike the underground arsenal of the Houthis.

Despite a limited success, the attacks have become more ferocious under the Trump administration, the detailed NYT report – would have been stronger than the US Defense Ministry is ready to admit it.

A large part of the struggle to decimate Houthi weapons came from the advanced planning of the terrorist group supported by Iran. Three Congress and Allies officials told the NYT that underground bunkers would have been fortified.

Assembly costs

Expenditure to try to eliminate the Houthi threat to global navigation and the Allied nations in the Middle East, the United States would have used $ 200 million in ammunition-a bill not including the cost of staff, the deployment of two aircraft carriers and a variety of other resources dedicated to securing the region from the growing threat of the terrorist.

A Yemen's Houthi Support Stands On A Body Weighting Machine Covered by Flags of Us, Uk, and Israel and Withe Pictures Depting Us Presidents Donald Trump (L), Jue Biden (C), and the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (R) To be Stepped Over in a Protest of the Aerial Attacks Launched Fighter Jet (Credit: Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)

The coming week, the total cost is expected to reach a billion dollars, a source told NYT.

The United States has also dedicated resources to the defense of Israel, its ally in the region, based on frequent Houthi air attacks. The cost of using Thaad to defend Israel can cost between $ 12 million and $ 15 million. By interception, according to a recent Walla report.

Despite the assembly cost and frequent attacks linked to Israel of the Yemen Front, a source has already told Jerusalem Post that the United States had asked Israel not to attack the Houthis, but rather to leave American forces.

The sources have added that if the IAF strikes have been successfully carried out in the past, the United States considers it to have a greater capacity to carry out sustained attacks using planes stationed on its aircraft carriers.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.

