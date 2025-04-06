'Don't touch!' Demos against Trump and Musc through the United States, Europe DW 04/05/2025





April 5, 2025 The Protesters meet across US to rally against Trump and Musk

Opponents of President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk gathered to rally in the United States on Saturday to protest against the actions of the administration.

Over 1,200 “Hands Off!” Demonstrations have been planned by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, unions, LBGTQ +defenders, veterans and elections activists.

Protest sites included the National Mall in Washington, DC, State capitols and other locations in the 50 states, including Boston, Chicago and New York.

Protesters gathered in Washington DC, the country's capital: Jose Luis Magana / AP Photo / Picture Alliance

The demonstrators assailed the measures of the Trump administration to dismiss thousands of federal workers, close to the offices in the field of social security administration, to effectively close entire agencies, to expel immigrants, to evolve protections against transgender persons and to reduce federal funding for health programs.

Musk, a Trump advisor who owns Tesla, SpaceX and the X social media platform, played a key role in reducing government staff as head of the newly created government ministry.

The demonstrators are irritated by Trump and Musk's cuts like social security net: Carlos Chiossone / Zuma Press Wire / DPA / Picture Alliance

In the Massachusetts, thousands of people gathered on common panels in Boston, in particular “Hands Off Off Off Our Democracy”, “Hands off our social security” and “The inclusion of diversity actions makes America strong. The workforce!”

In Ohio, hundreds of people have rallied in rainy conditions in the state of Columbus while thousands of people walked in the Midtown Manhattan in New York.

Hundreds of people have also demonstrated in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, a few kilometers from the Trump golf course in Jupiter, where the president spent the morning at the club's senior club championship.

Demonstrations also took place in Florida, where Trump spends a large part of his time at his Mar-A-Lago complex station: Jerry Beard / Zuma Press Wire / Picture Alliance

Activists have organized demonstrations several times against Trump or Musk since Trump returned to functions, but the opposition movement has not yet produced mass mobilization.

Asked about the demonstrations, the White House said in a statement that “President Trump's position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Maladie and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries”.

“Meanwhile, the position of the Democrats grants social benefits, Medicaid and Medicare for illegal foreigners, who will bankrupt these programs and crush the elderly American,” added the press release, while not providing any proof of these complaints.

