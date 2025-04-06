The demonstrators have repercussions against Trump, Musk in gatherings through us – NBC4 Washington





Crowds of people angry with the Donald Trumpis procedure who led the country took place and gathered in dozens of American cities on Saturday in the greatest day of demonstrations to date by an opposition movement trying to resume its momentum after the shock of the first weeks of the Republicans.

Supposedly from afar! Demonstrations were organized that 1,200 locations in the 50 states of more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, unions, LBGTQ +defenders, veterans and activists. The rallies appeared peaceful, with no immediate relation of arrests.

Thousands of people come together for “off” in Chicago to protest against the policies of Donald Trump and Elon Musk. (Selina Guevara / NBC News)

Thousands of demonstrators in cities dotting the Nation of Midtown Manhattan in Anchorage, Alaska, including in several state capitals, assailed Trump and the actions of Billionaireel Musk on reducing government, economics, immigration and human rights. On the west coast, in the shadow of the emblematic Seattle space needle, the demonstrators kept signs with slogans like Fight the Oligarchy. Protesters chanted by descending into the streets of Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, where they walked from Pershing Square to the Town Hall.

The demonstrators expressed their anger at the movements of the administration, thousands of federal workers, of the field offices of close social security administration, effectively obtain entire agencies, export immigrants, back protections for transgender funding for health programs.

Musk, a Trump advisor who directs Tesla, SpaceX and the X social media platform, played a key role in reducing workforce as head of the newly created government ministry. He says he saves taxpayers from billions of dollars.

Asked about the demonstrations, the White House declared in a statement that the president wins on the position: he will always protect Social Security, health insurance and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the position of the Democrats grants social benefits, Medicaid and Medicare for illegal foreigners, who will go bankrupt these programs and crush American elderly.

Kelley Robinson, president of the Defense Group for Defenders of Human Rights, criticized the processing of the LBGTQ + community at the National Mall Rally in Washington, DC, where Democratic members of the Congress have also taken the scene.

The attacks that saw, they are not only political. They are personal, Yall, said Robinson. They try to ban our books, they reduce the funding of HIV prevention, they criminalize our doctors, our teachers, our families and our lives.

We do not want this America, Yall, added Robinson. We want America that we deserve, where dignity, security and freedom do not belong to some of us, but to all of us.

In Boston, demonstrators have brandished signs such as democracy and dispense our social security.

The mayor, Michelle Wu, said that she did not want her children and the others to live in a world in which threats and intimidation are government tactics and values ​​such as diversity and equality are attacked.

I refuse to accept that they could grow up in a world where immigrants like their grandmother and grandfather are automatically presumed to be criminals, Wu said.

Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for the Community Change Action Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for the Action Change Community

The demonstrators attend the national scale “Hands Off!” Protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, in Liberty Plaza on April 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Roger Broom, 66, retired from the county of Delaware, Ohio, was one of the hundreds of people who gathered in the state in Columbus. He said he was a Republican Reagan but had been discouraged by Trump.

He tears this country, said Broom. It's just an administration of grievances.

Hundreds of people also demonstrated in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, a few kilometers from Trump's golf course in Jupiter, where he spent the morning at the club's senior club championship. People bordered the two sides of PGA Drive, encouraging cars to klaxon and sing slogans against Trump.

They must keep the hands of our social security, said Archer Moran from Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The list of what they need to keep their hands are too long, said Moran. And it is incredible how long these manifestations have occurred since he took office.

The president has a golf course in Florida on Saturday and planned to do it again on Sunday, said the White House.

Activists have demonstrations on the internship scale, Trump and Musk on several occasions Sentrump returned to the office. But before Saturday, the opposition movement had not yet produced mass mobilization such as the march of Thewomen in 2017, which brought thousands of women to Washington after the first inauguration of Trump, or the Black Lives Matterdestrations which broke out in several cities after the murder of George Floyd by the police in Minneapolis in 2020.

The chief of the minority Chuck Schumer, D-NY, spoke of the Senate to explode the large-scale prices of the white houses, imposed on almost all the countries and territories of the world. Donald Trump uses rates in the most stupid way possible, said Schumer on Friday. In fact, Trump slapped prices on penguins but not on Putin.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, demonstrators said they supported a variety of causes, social security and immigration education and reproductive rights of women.

Whatever your party, it doesn't matter to whom you voted, what's going on today, what's going on today is odious, said Britt Castillo, 35, from Charlotte. “Its disgusting and as broken as our current system could be, the way in which the current administration tries to repair things, it is not the way of doing it. They do not listen to people.”

Among thousands of people crossing downtown San Jose, California were Deborah and Douglas Doherty.

Deborah, a graphic designer, is a veteran of women's march 2017 and was nervous that fewer people have turned out against Trump this time. All cities must arise, she said. Now people are a little numb, which is itself frightening.

___

The journalists of the Associated Press Julie Carr Smyth in Columbus, Ohio, Fatima Hussein in West Palm Beach, Florida, Erik Verduzco in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nicholas Riccardi in San Jose, California, and Mark Thiessen in Anchorage, Alaska, contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/national-international/protesters-trump-musk-hands-off-rallies/3884618/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos