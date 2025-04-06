British asset managers say American customers are moving to the UK.





British asset managers say that inquiries from the United States, who are worried about Donald Trump's behavior and his executive's actions and try to spend money in the state, have increased significantly.

Rathbones, RBC Brewin Dolphin, Evelyn Partners, and Schroders Cazenove said more American customers had to move more of their wealth to the UK, but others had already done so.

Toby Glover, chief executive of Schroders Us Wealth Management, headquartered in London, said that the new customer inquiries and assets, which have been significantly noticeably increased for the first three months of this year, have increased significantly.

Nick Ritchie, chief director of RBC Wealth Management, said the number of inquiries from American customers was significantly higher than Trumps' first term. US customers added that they tried to move 5-50 %of their assets to manage 5-50 %of wealth in the UK and channel systems.

This movement was led by safety and security issues, and he added that he had some wealthy customers who moved their assets into trust rather than maintaining their personal names. It adds an additional protection layer.

Their escape money was said by James Blosse-lynch, a Rathbones investment director.

I rearranged money to the customer on another day and put a quarter of it. [managed by Rathbones in the UK] He added that it was much smaller, but it was still early in the new presidential position, but discussions with other customers are gathering momentum.

Wednesday, the Trump administration announced a tariff on US imports. The market response was $ 5.4TN from the US stock for the next two days.

CANACCORD WELTH's chief investment officer Roy Clouse said that concerns that the president is no longer going out of the existing rules and agreements is no longer operated outside the existing rules and the agreement, and it can change the legislation that affects the ability for investors to invest in foreign markets and currencies.

After the government abolishes the non -DOM system that provides low taxes to those who live in the state, the government is not a British residence, and the US's interests are rapidly increasing after other wealthy people leave the UK.

suggestion

Nick Reeves, a financial planner at Evelyn Partners, said most of the wealthy international people were far from the United Kingdom, but they received more questions from Americans. He added that if there is an asset attack, there is one customer who moves assets from the US legal system to purchase British real estate.

Instead of non -DOM status, new British residents are exempt from taxes on foreign income and profits for the first four years if they are non -residents for the past 10 years.

After four years, they must pay taxes on global income and interests. Some torture thinks people use England as a stop gap while people are planning a long -term plan.

Ritchie added that the UK can serve as a parking lot, while Ritchie adds that the customer is moving to Italy, Switzerland and Dubai, but is exploring British parking when searching for other options.

