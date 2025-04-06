Sir Keir Starmer pledges to protect British companies from Trump tariffs. 'Storm' | British news





Keir Starmer said that after his new 10% tariff on Donald Trump began, his government is ready to use industrial policy.

The United Kingdom was the lowest import obligation for imported work, which was called 'day of liberation' following the president's announcement on April 2, and other countries such as Vietnam, Cambodia and China faced the US imposed.

But the World Trade War will harm the British open economy.

The prime minister said on Saturday that after 10%of taxes on British imports for British imports, “This new era requires a new spirit.” 25% US charges for all foreign car imports were introduced on Thursday.

Jaguar Land Rover announced that the company would “suspend” delivery to the United States for a month, fighting new taxes.

On Saturday, the automotive manufacturer said, “We are trying to solve new transaction conditions.” We tried to develop a long -term plan in the middle. “

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

2:53 Fear as the jobuar jaguar stops shipment

Keir mentioned the tariff and said, “The immediate priority is to be calm and fight for the best deal.”

He wrote on Telegraph on Sunday and added, “We will have a plan to improve domestic competitiveness.”

It is believed that many pastors can make a lot of presentations to encourage growth.

NI contribution rate for employers increases

From Sunday, the percentage of employer NIC (national insurance donation) has increased from 13.8%to 15%.

At the same time, the government will pay more expenses because the government lowers the salary threshold that starts paying NIC from £ 9,100 to £ 5,000.

In addition, the FTSE 100 of the UK's top company has been the worst transaction since the start of the epidemic on Friday, and banks have suffered the most rapid losses.

Keir said: “This week, the government will do everything necessary to protect the interests of the UK. If the global economic sand changes, it will not focus on laser for the UK, and this new era requires a new spirit.”

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

2:51 Trump is challenging despite the market

The UK did not spare the highest tariff rate.

Some of the highest proportions were applied to the “worst criminal” state, including parts of Southeast Asia. Cambodia's income is 49%of tariffs, while Vietnam's income is faced at 46%. Chinese products are hit by 34% tariffs.

France's income will have a 20%tariff, which is set for the European Union. They will enter into force on April 9.

Further Read: Wall Street's Red Wall -but how will Trump respond to Trump's tariffs?

Keir talked with foreign leaders on the weekend, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Downing Street spokesman said: Keir and Macron's conversation: “They agreed that it was important for the trade war to get out of the table, but it was important to continue to update the development of development.

“The prime minister and the president also shared concerns about the global economy and security impacts in Southeast Asia.”

SPREAKER is provided by SPREAKER using cookies and other technologies. To show this content, you need a cookie permission. You can use the button below to modify your preference to use a sprayer cookie or allow cookies only once. You can change your settings at any time through personal information protection options. Unfortunately we couldn't see if you agreed to the sprayer cookie. To see this content, you can use the following button to allow sprayer cookies only for this session. If the cookie is activated, the cookie is allowed once.

Follow Trump 100 in the Podcast app

Trump's warning

Trump warned Americans that tariffs would be “not easy.”

He said in a post about his truth social platform: “We are bringing back jobs and businesses that are different from before.

“It's already increasing rapidly with more than $ 5 trillion investment!

“This is an economic revolution, and we will win. It will not be difficult. It is not easy, but the final result will be historical.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/sir-keir-starmer-pledges-to-protect-uk-companies-from-trump-tariff-storm-13343046 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos