The British Jaguar Land Rover suspends American expeditions

British automaker Jaguar Land Rover said that he would arouse American expeditions for a month because it assesses the impact of US President Donald Trump's prices on vehicle imports.

He is disrupted with the deployment of the Trump Royal administration tariff global actions and sends shock waves in the automotive industry.

The American president implemented a rate of 25% on all foreign cars imported into the country, a decision which entered into force on Thursday. The White House also said that it intended to place prices on certain automotive parts no later than May 3.

“While we are working to resolve new commercial terms with our business partners, we promulgate our planned short-term actions, including an expedition break in April, while we are developing our longer-term plans,” Jaguar Land Rover spokesman said on Sunday.

Jaguar Land Rover, who is one of the largest British car manufacturers, described the United States as “an important market” for the luxury brands of the company.

An escalation of the trade war should have a deep impact on the world automotive industry, in particular given the high globalization of supply chains and the high dependence on manufacturing operations across North America.

Indeed, in the days which followed the entry into force the car prices of Trump, the giants of the car responded by announcing plans to increase prices, impose import costs, suspend the production and even dismiss staff.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his government would react with “cool and calm heads” at Trump prices, with negotiations to conclude a potential American trade agreement.

In addition to a price of 25% on car exports, as well as on steel and aluminum products, the United Kingdom has been among the many to be struck with a reference right to import 10% this week.

