The Trump administration draws American humanitarian workers in the Myanmar earthquake area





Trump administration officials dismissed workers from the main American aid agency who were sent to Myanmar to assess how the United States could help relieve rescue efforts, according to three people with knowledge of the actions.

The layoffs, carried out on Friday, when workers were in the city of Mandalay, lying down, lifts doubts on the Secretary of State Marco Rubios have declared the commitment to pursuing humanitarian and crisis aid while the organization of aid, the American agency for international development, is dismantled by the Trump administration.

More than 3,300 people were killed and more than 4,800 injured in Myanmar, according to estimates by the Burmese government. A tropical storm whipped a large part of the country on Saturday, with heavy rain and winds causing floods. The Trump administration was criticized by democratic and others legislators for what they called its derisory response.

The three experienced humanitarian workers received e-mails of dismissal which are specifically sent to them only a few days after their arrival in Myanmar, said that the three people knowing the situation, who are current and former USAID officials. They spoke under the cover of anonymity to avoid remuneration.

One of the humanitarian workers had come from Washington, and the other two from Bangkok and Manila, where the Assistance Agency has regional operations.

Other employees of the aid agency said they were furious at the way myanmar workers had been dismissed. In addition, American diplomats said on Friday that they feared that the changes in the upper ranks of the State Department which had taken place that day could predict purges and broader layoffs to get there. In addition to promulgating an American foreign policy, the ministry takes care of all the foreign aid now that USAID is dismantled.

Employees of the aid agency have heard of the latest layoffs at a meeting of its office for humanitarian aid on Friday. This decision shocked employees in Washington, and soon a word spreads through the agency. Although the senior agency officials sent an email to all employees on March 28 alerting them from the mass layoffs in force this summer, while the State Department absorbs the Aid Agency, the fact that the three Myanmar workers obtained their opinions while in the earthquake area were considered particularly cruel.

We do not know what they are going to do now in Myanmar. As the other USAID workers are dismissed now, they will most likely have to leave their jobs before July 1 or September 1, two deadlines for departures set by senior officials.

Friday evening, the USAID assistance office of Humanitarian assistance sent an email to employees saying that the overall situation continues to be difficult and uncertain. The New York Times obtained a copy. The email indicated that the aid agency has 898 subsidies and active contracts, a fraction of the number before the start of the disassembly. More than 60% is linked to humanitarian aid, said e-mail.

People named by Trump continue to reduce humanitarian aid contracts, employees say. Foreign assistance spending in the United States was less than 1% of the annual federal budget before Mr. Trumps of serious cuts.

USAID did not respond to a request for comments. The State Department declared in a statement on Saturday after the publication of this article that it does not comment on the employment status of specific employees or entrepreneurs. The department said that the Myanmar team had spent one night outside and was now housed in a building.

The government of Myanmar, governed by authoritarian generals, asked other nations to send aid after the earthquake on March 28. China, Russia and India have sent teams and supplies, just like Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. The United States has not sent any help specialists to the country before this week, when the three-person assessment team arrived.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said this team on Monday as a sign that the United States was ready to help Myanmar despite generalized doubts about Washingtons' ability to carry out assistance operations given the agency's reduction since the end of January. The cuts were made by Mr. Rubio; Pete Marocco, appointed division policy in the State Department; And Elon Musk, Mr. Trump's billionaire councilor.

On Friday, a journalist asked by a journalist in Brussels on the inability of the United States to provide substantial aid to Myanmar, Rubio said that other major countries, including China and India, should intensify global foreign aid while the United States reduces.

We are the richest country in the world, but our resources are not unlimited, he said.

He alluded to the American evaluation team in Myanmar, saying that we already have people there. He also noted that the country's leading military junta can do difficult work there.

The United States Embassy in Myanmar announced on March 30 that the United States government would bring up to $ 2 million in aid to relief from earthquakes. This represents only a tenth of the $ 20 million in aid that the United States, India, Japan and Australia have engaged together; The four nations announced this issue in a joint declaration on Thursday.

Six Democratic senators sent a letter to the Trump administration on Wednesday denouncing its lack of help efforts in the tremor area

The senators cited a report from the New York Times of March 30 which revealed the gaps of the American Aid in Myanmar, including the lack of any team on the field at the time and paralyzed logistics operations at the Washington headquarters.

On Friday, in the State Department, career diplomats and the union representing 18,000 of them were struggling with an upheaval in the best ranks which led to great anxiety.

The union, the American Foreign Service Association, published a declaration saying that it was deeply concerned about the appointment of Mr. Rubios de Lew Olowski to the post of head of the main office in charge of global talent management. The union said that the post, which oversees all the staff and human resources issues, is supposed to go to a superior career diplomat with in -depth management experience.

Olowski is a former lawyer who wrote Essays of Opinion on politics, including one in January 2020, praising Mr. Trump as a nationalist without an excuse and denouncing the trial of indictment against Mr. Trumps holding the military aid of Ukraine in exchange for political favors.

He joined the State Department the following year and made a tour as a consular officer delivering visas to the Embassy of Beijing. It is considered an entry level and does not have what is known as the mandate in the agency. He is a member of a new group of mainly pro-Trump diplomats called Ben Franklin Fellowship who, among other things, devotes himself to the primacy of American sovereignty and the obligation to defend national borders. (The group says he is not a supporter.)

On Friday, Tibor Nagy, a veteran diplomat, resigned as an interim management under security. Mr. Nagy is also a Ben Franklin scholarship holder, and he managed to be held by Mr. Olowski, known as general manager.

Various plans circulated in the State Department offering consulating closings, wider layoffs and staff changes, and diplomats say that Olowski could now play a major role in all of this.

The union said that his appointment is similar to placing a junior military officer, who has not yet completed the command visit, in charge of the Pentagons personnel system. It undermines the structure, discipline and standards which are essential for maintaining an effective national security labor force.

Trump published a decree on March 27 to try to end collective negotiations by state unions and other national security agencies.

