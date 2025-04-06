The United States reveals all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders on the failure of the nation to accept repatriated citizens





The Trump administration reveals all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders on African nations not to accept repatriated citizens.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made this announcement on Saturday, qualifying the action part of administration efforts to strengthen the application of immigration.

The United States said on Saturday that it would revoke all visas held by South-Sudanese passport holders. AFP via Getty Images

Coming immediately, the United States Department of State takes action to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and prevent a new program to prevent entry into the United States by South-Sudanese passport holders, Rubio said in a press release.

Each country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner where another country, including the United States, seeks to suppress them, said the press release.

Rubio added that the new strict policy will only be examined when South Sudan is in cooperation with Trump administrations policy.

In an article on X, Rubio also added, our efforts to diplomatically engage with the South Sudanese government were postponed.

South Sudan has not respected the principle that each country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country. AP

To count immediately, all the visa meetings are canceled, no new visa will be issued, no existing visa will be effective, and therefore no one in South Sudan will enter a visa until this case is resolved, Rubio concluded in the position.

South Sudan currently operates under a transitional government which seeks to avoid total civil war in the Central African nation. In the United States, it was not clear how many South Sudanese citizens in the United States.

The mediators gathered in the capital Juba earlier this week to avoid the possible civil conflagration which was rekindled after the first vice-president Riek Machar was placed under house arrest.

Machar was detained after weeks of fighting that broke out on March 3, between the army and the white army militia, which occupies part of the country known as Haut-Nile.

