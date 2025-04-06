



The ministers understood that the British government could introduce a bill to abolish Quangos at once as part of the British government to reconstruct the state and reduce thousands of civil servants' jobs.

According to government sources, they are considering legislation to speed up the reconstruction of more than 300 weapons length organizations, which consumes about 35.3 billion public funds.

Pat McFadden, the minister of the Cabinet, has requested all whitehall to justify the risks of bringing each quango or closure, merger or permissions to the department.

The ministers must prove their necessity in accordance with the estimate that these institutions will be affected without a strong legitimacy of each existence.

Keir Starmer said last month that his cabinet should stop outsourcing decisions against regulators and Quangos and take more responsibility for his department.

NHS ENGLAND was first discarded and brought back health services under the control of the minister. More Quangos can be confirmed for abolition early this week.

According to the review of the cabinet office, Quangos, which has a significant authority to the nationally important policy, will return to the department, and the expert staff will be able to reduce the wider job jobs, but will be able to work in these areas.

If Quangos is independent of the minister's decision -making, such as Quangos closely investigates the regulatory functions or the government or protects the rule of law, they will not be affected.

The prime minister is urging not only his cuts to Quangos, but also to use more technologies such as artificial intelligence tools to reduce spending and simplify decision making.

Brand products and employees for civil servants will be suppressed by the government's crackdown as part of the government's crackdown on the waste expenditure of civil servants, including freezing thousands of procurement cards.

Mike Clancy, the secretary general of the Observation Union, said: To bring this feature back to the central department requires a clear goal and theoretical basis for doing so.

Many weapons length institutions have advisory roles and important safety functions, and require independence with the central government. When the organization is merged, there must be clearness of how to maintain.

Above all, the reconstruction should not endanger the essential expertise and expertise contained in the weapon length organs, and should be able to recruit and maintain the experts needed by public officials.

