Elon Musk says he wants a free trade area with Europe





Billionaire Elon Musk says he hopes the United States and Europe will be able to develop their economic relationship towards the elimination of the need for prices.

Musk made the statement during a video interview with the Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Saturday. The billionaire says he advised President Donald Trump to strengthen relations with European countries.

“In the end, I hope it is agreed that Europe and the United States should ideally evolve, in my opinion, in a zero-tail situation, effectively creating a free trade area between Europe and North America,” said Musk.

He continued by saying that he would also like to see greater freedom of movement between Europe and the United States.

Billionaire Elon Musk says he hopes to see a free trade area between the United States and Europe. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

“If people want to work in Europe or wish to work in North America, they should be allowed to do so in my opinion,” said Musk, adding that it was certainly my advice to the president “.

Musk's statement comes less than a week after Trump has unveiled scanning prices against almost all major countries in the world.

The initial 10% “basic” rate entered into force in sea ports, airports and American customs warehouses on Thursday. Higher taxes on goods of 57 larger business partners should start later this week.

President Donald Trump has imposed new prices around the world. (Fox News / Special Report)

Imports from the European Union will face a tariff of 20%, while Chinese products will be affected by a rate of 34%, which has borne Trump's total taxes on China up to 54%.

World leaders in Europe and elsewhere have promised to retaliate against prices. China, struck stronger than any other nation, has promised to “take countermeasures to protect its own rights” last week.

President Donald Trump has a graph as he pronounces remarks on reciprocal prices during an event in the Rose Garden entitled “Make America Wealthy Again” at the White House in Washington, DC, April 2, 2025. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, says that Europeans “feel disappointed by our oldest ally”.

“Spiral uncertainty and will trigger the rise of additional protectionism. The consequences will be disastrous for millions of people around the world,” she said.

Landon Mion and Reuters of Fox News contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a Fox News Digital journalist covering national policy and the main events of information. Send advice to [email protected], or on Twitter: @hagstrom_anders.

