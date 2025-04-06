The UK scratches or merged more Quangos in the semi -control drive.





In accordance with the British government's plan, more than 300 weapons length institutions will be considered to be abolished or merged according to the plan to reduce waste and restore the minister's control on the crowd of policy areas.

Pat McFadden Cabinet wrote a letter to the Whitehall department and demanded that Quango justified the presence of the current compliance non -governmental organization, took responsibility for the current decision and took responsibility for the decision in the company.

According to a civil servant, he is expected to announce the target to discard the first goal.

MCFADDEN is taking action to ensure the decision of national importance that affects everyone in this country on Sunday, McFadden said.

It is the latest measure of the government program to improve the efficiency of the state in response to the concerns of Whitehalls, which can provide five core missions for Sir Keir Starmers.

The body of some arms is already under review. In February, Prime Minister Rachel Reeves presented an audit of about 130 British regulators. She was noted that she would see if she should discard some.

Since then, payment system regulators are the only regulatory agencies that have merged with financial acts.

Last month, the pastors tried to review the wider category of weapons, but when Starmer announced that NHS England, the world's largest Quango, gave birth to an ax and the function returned to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Starmer said that the abolition of the organization, which employs more than 15,000 employees, will return NHS to the center of the government, return it to the Democratic Party, focus on patients, and cut the list of waiting.

According to the latest review, Quangos has been found to replicate work performed in other places throughout the government, to be abolished to slash bureaucracy and save money, and those with great policy functions are merged into the department and correspond to the minister's supervision.

Officials said they would be exempt from the weapon length organization that had to be independent of pastors because it carefully investigated the government or protected the rule of law.

However, the clear responsibility for Quangos remaining after the review is responsible for their activities with the minister of the relevant cabinet, the permanent assistant and the minister of the cabinet. Legislation may be needed to convey these reforms.

Simon Hoare, the conservative chairman of the Commons Administrative and Constitutional Problem Committee, said that in the Financial Times last fall, the British Quangos lacked responsibility and some of them became law.

He also complained that he could not confirm the exact number of Quangos operated by public officials. Four years ago, the last audit recorded 295 such institutions.

There are 38 executives, including corporate registry company house and drivers and vehicle license agencies. 237 Non -business public institutions such as the Environmental Agency and the British Council; 20 non -departments, such as crown prosecution services and food standards.

The labor unionists took a cautious view of the MCFADDENS presentation. MIKE CLANCY, Secretary -General of Prospect Union, warned that many Quango employees from all over the country have done tremendously undervalued work in Westminster.

The reconstruction should not endanger the essential expertise and expertise included in the weapon length organs, and it is necessary to recruit and maintain the experts needed by public officials more easily.

