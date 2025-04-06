Trump ends the world as we know: UKS STARMER | Trade War News





The British warns that the new global tariffs imposed by the United States will have profound economic results.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the US tariffs around the United States have been introduced to create a new world dominated by trading and alliances rather than rules.

Starmer announced the opinions of the world's Sunday telegram to further failing the new tariff regime, which had plummeted the market at the end of last week to further failing the US president of Donald Trumps.

The world we know. Starmer said he could no longer take an old family as a natural thing.

On Saturday, 10 %of the revenue tax on worldwide products began Trump. The UK started relatively lightly with 10 % tariffs, but many countries face higher payments in the future.

This is an economic revolution, and we wrote on Saturday, Truth Social, his social media platform. It's not easy if it's hard, but the final result will be historical.

Starmer did not agree. He signed a signal that he did not win the trade war and described the profound economic results of Trump's trade offensive and remained in the table when all options responded to tariffs.

The end of globalization

British Treasury Secretary Daren Jones said, “We have been finished with the Laura Kuenssberg program on Sunday, as WEVE knows it over the last decades on the BBCS Sunday.

British ministers have been reluctant to criticize the Trump administration due to tariffs as they talk with the United States to secure a trade contract with Washington in recent weeks.

Starmer insisted that trade transactions will continue to play against the United States only for the security of the British business and the people working.

34 %of tariffs on Chinese products will begin next week, and 34 %of US products will be announced from Thursday.

The European Union and Japan are also fearing the recession in some world's best economies, facing one of the 60 US trading partners on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Trump's announcement of tariffs sent scrambling to the nations. Emmerson Mnangagwa, chairman of Zimbabwean, announced that it would stop all tariffs on imported products from the United States after being hit by 18 %of the charges on Saturday.

On Sunday, Airlangga Hartarto Indonesia Economic Minister said on Sunday that his country's largest economy would not retaliate against 32 %of tariffs.

The approach was taken to consider the long -term interest in quantum trade and to maintain the investment environment and national economic stability, and he added that Jakarta will support the potential affected sector, such as the clothing and shoe industry.

The new charges are best remembered to cause the World Trade War and deepen the Great Depression.

