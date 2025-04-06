



Inglewood, California (April 5, 2025)-The national team of American women beat Brazil 2-0 while Trinity Rodman marked early and the captain of the Lindsey Heaps team won the match with a kick in the second half. Rodman was playing his first USWNT match since the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and resumed where she stopped, marking the sixth minute of a precise help from his compatriot Alyssa Thompson.

Supported by an excellent American defender and a first laundering for the goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Heaps actually won the match with a goal at the 66th of the penalty point. Midfielder Lily Yohannes, who came in the 61st minute, pulled the fault in the penalty box just a few minutes after having substituted the ally Sendnor.

The Americans were aggressive on the attack from the start. In the first half, they tested the Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena with five shots on goal and seven attempts. The Americans finished 12 shots on goal.

The two Olympic finalists brought competitive energy and a bite to the match which saw six yellow cards represented, four in Brazil and two to the Americans.

The match was played in front of 32,303 fans at the Sofi stadium and marked the very first professional sporting event for women at the world class stadium, which presented a lawn system that was tested for the FIFA World Cup 2026. It was the second largest crowd in the Los Angeles region for the national American women's team, not to mention the final of the FIFA World Cup of FIFA 1999.

Tullis-Joyce, 28, made her sparkling debut, becoming the 10th goalkeeper in American history to win a laundering. She becomes the 16th player to win a first ceiling under the head coach Emma Hayes. Defender Avery Patterson arrived at the end of the match and became the 17th. Tullis-Joyce is the 274th player to win a ceiling for the USWNT, now in its 40th year of existence, and Patterson has become the 275th.

Then, the USWNT faces Brazil in the second in the two -game series, meeting at Paypal Park in San Jose, California, Tuesday April 8, 2025 (7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 am he on TBS, Max, Universo and Peacock).

Rundown of objectives

USA Trinity Rodman (Alyssa Thompson), 6th minute – after a clever movement to beat the defender who cuts on the left side, Thompson found a Rodman cut in the penalty box with a perfect pass. Rodman then finished calmly in the lower right corner with his combat foot 10 meters. USA 1, bras 0

USA Lindsey Heaps (penalty kick), 67th minute – Lily Yohannes was cut near the penalty box and referee Katia Gacia immediately pointed out. The veteran then castigated his shot in the left corner of the net despite correctly the Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena. USA 2, bras 0

The additional goal of Nottestrinity Rodmans was the 11th of his career. Heaps' goal was his 37th, shifting his Tobin Heath pass in unique possession of the 17th of all time on the list of objectives of the United States. Los Angeles natives Alyssa Thompson and Tara McKeown, as well as the native of the County of Orange, Trinity Rodman, obtained the head of departure in front of friends and family. Macario moved to San Diego, California, Brazil at the age of 12. Emma Hayes won her 16th victory as a USWNT head coach. Brazil will host the FIFA 2027 Women's World Cup. This week, FIFA announced that American and Concacaf partners are the only bidders for the FIFA 2031 Women's World Cup.

Match: United States Womens National Team VS Brazildate: April 5, 2025 Compart: International Friendlyvenue: Sofi Stadium; Inglewood, California. Waiting: 32,303 Kickoff: 2:07 p.m. Local (5:07 p.m. He) Weather: 78 degrees, Sunny

Summary of Score 1 2 F USA 1 1 2 Bra 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 USA Trinity Rodman (Alyssa Thompson) 6th minute USA Lindsey Heaps (Pinkty Kick) 66

Lines: USA: 21-Phallon Tullis-Joyce; 23-Emily Fox (13-Avery Patterson, 88), 4-Tara McKeown, 14-Emily Sonnett, 19 Cristal Dunn; Coffey of 17 Sams, Tas of 10 Lindsey (Captain) (8-Jaedyn Shaw, 85), 9-All-Sennor (24-Lily Yohannes, 61); 2-Trinity Rodman (15-Michelle Cooper, 61), 20-Catarina Macario (7-Ashley Hatch, 84), 11-Aalyssa Thompson (22-Yazmeen Ryan, 85) Substitutes Not used: 3-Korbin Albert, 5-Alana Cook, 6-Emily Sams, 12-Gisele Thommpson, 16 18-Mandy McGlynnhead Coach: Emma Hayes

Bra: 1 Lorena; 23-Easa Haas, 3-Starciane (15-F Palermo, 81), 6-Yasmine (2-ennia, 73); 9-Adriana, 20-Maria, 8-Angeline (Capt.) (5-Sampaio Duda, 81), 14-Etmila (13-Bruuninha, 73); 18-Gabi Portilho, 21-Tei Queiroz (7-Jheniffer, 89), 11-AMANDA GUTIERRES (10-Kerolin, 73) Not used: 12-NATASCHA, 22-CAMILA, 4-Lauren, 16-Kak, 17-stained Estevam, 19-Luanyhead Coach: Arthur Elias

Summary of Statistics: USA/BRAISHOTS: 16/15S on goal: 12/6saves: 6/10 Kicks Corner: 5/6fouls: 15/18offscside: 4/0

Summary of misconduct: USA Emily Sonnett (Prudence) 45 + 2nd minutebra Tarciane (CAUTION) 50BRA GIO QUEIROZ (CAUTION) 58BRA Isa Haas (CAUTION) 68usa Michelle Cooper (CAUTION) 72BRA Adriana (CAUTION) 72BRA Antnia (Cartial) 83

Officials: Referee: Katia Garcia (Mex) Assistant Arbitrator 1: Sandra Ramirez (Mex) Deputy referee 2: Shirley Perello (Hon) 4th Official: Marianela Araya (CRC) Var: Diana Perez (Mex) Avar: Tatiana Guzman (NCA)

Michelob Ultra Woman of the match: Trinity Rodman

