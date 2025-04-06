Trump Slump broke this FTSE 100 weeks!





It was a cruel state for global investors, especially those who were exposed to US stocks. The S & P 500 index fell 8.2% a week and 13.2% a month, while the NASDAQ composite was lost 8.6% a week and 16% for a month. Meanwhile, the British FTSE 100 index was a relatively safe shelter and lost 7%a week, but last month was only 8%.

This decline in the recent US stock market was not surprising for me. One day after the S & P 500 made a new record on February 20, I wrote, “American stocks look expensive.” In 2025, he repeated the repeated beliefs.

After witnessing the stock market conflict in the spring of 2000, 2007, 2007, and 2020, I am not afraid of the market collapse. I see this as an opportunity to purchase this modification at a great company at a low price. In other words, I see much more value in FTSE 100 than the United States.

It is also worth noting that the FTSE 100 has actually increased 1.8% over 12 months. If the cash dividend is added 3.5%, the yield of Footsie for a total of one year leads to about 5.3%. In contrast, the S & P 500 fell 2.5% over 12 months and dividend yields reduced this loss of 1.4% to 1.1%. For NASDAQ composite materials, this figure is -4.1%, +0.9%and -3.2%.

In other words, the FTSE 100 is quite flexible in the face of the latest US market storm. Nevertheless, numerous green stocks have played this week.

FTSE Fallers

The following chose at least 10%of the popular FTSE this week.

CompanyOne-Week LossShell-11.3%Lloyds Banking Group-11.4%hsbc Holdings-14.2%Rolls-Royce Holdings-14.6%International Integrated Airlines Group -14.8%barclays-14.8%bp-14.9%

Two of these FTSE Fallers are major energy companies and are the main energy companies due to fear of falling oil prices and slowing global demand. It is a large bank that can reduce income if the British economy signs a contract. And the two are global athletes, and they will have difficulty due to the long -term recession.

Value play or recovery stock?

In this latest match of market instability, I think I found FTSE 100 potential recovery/value play. The stocks of miner and commodity traders GlennCore (LSE: Glen) plunged 19% this week, placing 99/100 of the Footy stocks.

GLENCORE shares, which recorded up to 506.72P for a year on May 20, 2024, recorded 52 weeks at 52 weeks on Friday, April 4. The stock was then closed at 236.9p, and this group was evaluated at 29.1 billion. As a result, the stock price drops to 48.9%over a year. YIKES.

For the record, my wife and I bought Glencore stocks in 435.1Pa stock in August 2023, so I am nursing 45.6%of paper losses. But this has been partially offset by the generous dividend we have received so far.

In terms of dividends, Glencore's cash return has increased to 3.8%after this price plummet. History shows that mining revenue is periodic, volatile, and led by the product boom and bust. The miners sometimes reduced dividends. Nevertheless, this stock looks too cheap for me. There is no intention of selling stocks anymore. In fact, we can buy more of this FTSE 100!

