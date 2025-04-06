Canada warns citizens of research on American border devices





Canada has discreetly updated its travel notice for citizens going to the United States, which warned them of “expecting a meticulous examination” of border officials who have large powers to search for electronic devices without a mandate.

CBC first pointed out the change on Friday. The guidelines have been updated on the government's official travel site in the midst of increasing tensions between the two neighboring countries following recent trade disputes from the Trump administration with Canada.

“The American authorities strictly apply the entry requirements,” said the new opinion. “Expect a meticulous examination of the entrance ports, including electronic devices. Cons up and be to come in all interactions with the border authorities. If you refuse entry, you may be detained while waiting for the deportation.”

Digital confidentiality concerns

Unlike the police in the United States, border patrol officers do not need mandates to search for phones, laptops or access to social media accounts in most cases, according to the US Customs and Border Patrol.

Refusing requests for searching for devices can lead to travel delays or refusing entry for non -American citizens.

Some have suggested that travelers concerned about privacy plan to use temporary “burners” phones when crossing the border, leaving their main home devices.

The advisory update follows a handful of high -level incidents of travelers at the entrance. In a case, a Lebanese professor at Brown University was, according to a report by Associated Press, expelled after the American agents discovered photos deleted from controversial figures from the Middle East on his phone during a search at an airport.

Canada as a high tourist source

Canada was the number one source of international visitors to the United States, with 20.4 million visits last year. The US Travel Association estimated that Canadian visits to the United States generate $ 20.5 billion in spending during a typical year.

Trump administration has a few complaints with Canada, including a declaration from the White House that the country has not done enough to prevent fentanyl from illegal drugs from crossing the shared border.

On April 1, the United States listed another grievance in a general report of world trade grievances. A law adopted in the province of Qubec in 2022 is a commercial barrier according to the office of the American commercial representative. The law, which should come into force on June 1, will oblige the United States and other foreign companies to add wording in French to store panels and packaging sold in the province.

