



The United States has once applauded the creation of South Sudan as an independent nation. Now, the Trump administration suddenly revoked the visas of all Sudanese in the South, saying that the country's government had not accepted the return of its citizens in a timely manner.

The decision means that South Sudanese could again be returned to a nation on the verge of civil war or unable to seek the United States as Paradise.

There was no immediate response from the South-South Government, which has been struggling since Sudan's independence in 2011 to provide some of the basic services of a state. Years of conflict have left the country with more than 11 million people who depend strongly on the aid that has been hardly affected by another decision of the Trump administration decision in foreign assistance.

Here is a look at South Sudan, whose people had obtained temporary protected status by the United States due to insecurity at home. This status expires on May 3.

A fatal fracture

The Euphoria of Independence turned to the civil war two years later, when rival factions supporting President Salva Kiir and the deputy Riek Machar burned down in the South-South capital, Juba, in 2013.

The two tensions for men were so at the heart of the country's insecurity that Pope Francis took the extraordinary step to kneel to kiss their feet in one of his pleas for lasting peace.

Five years of civil war killed hundreds of thousands of people. A peace agreement concluded in 2018 was fragile and not entirely implemented, the frustration of the United States and other international donors. In particular, South Sudan has still not organized a long -late presidential election, and Kiir remains in power.

His rivalry with Machar, aggravated by the ethnic divisions, simmered multiple attempts to return Machar as vice-president. Machar has long considered himself intended for the presidency, citing a prophecy years ago by a seer from his ethnic group.

At the end of last month, the threat of war returned. Machar was arrested and his allies in the government and the soldiers were detained following a major escalation: a militia of the ethnic group Machars had seized a top of the army garrison. The government has responded with air strikes. Dozens of people have been killed. A United Nations helicopter has been attacked.

After the arrest, the Machars' opposition political party announced that the South-South South South Peace Party was actually finished.

Not allows to target the words: what we see is dark that the civil wars 2013 and 2016, which killed 400,000 people, warned the secretary general of the UN Antonio Guterres a few days ago.

Some Western countries have closed their embassies there while others, including the United States, has reduced the staff of the embassy.

A country in disarray

The Sudan Sudan Government has long been based on oil production in countries. But little of this money reached the people, partly because of official corruption. Officials sometimes spend months without being paid.

The conflict in neighboring Sudan affected oil exports of the Sud of the landlocked. The refugees overflowing from Sudan added to the instability at home.

Climatic shocks, including floods, have caused mass trips and closed schools. The health and education systems of Suds in the South were already among the weakest in the world. Help organizations have managed or supported a lot. Now, this support network has been struck by scanning cuts in American aid.

The announcement of the Trump administrations on Saturday evening revoking visas for all Sudanese in the South with immediate effect contrasts strongly with the tones in Washingt after a warm embrace while its rebellious leaders, in particular Kiir and Machar, fought for independence.

Educational and other opportunities for South Sudanese have been available in the United States for years. On Saturday, a few hours after the announcement of the State Department, a first-year student in South Sudan was in the training of Dukes in the Final Four of the NCAA Mens basketball tournament. Duke’s spokesperson Frank TRAMPTE told the Associated Press that the University was aware of the announcement and worked quickly to understand any involvement for Duke students.

It was not immediately clear how many South Sudanese have American visas or how the American authorities will follow. Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau, said on social networks that the dispute is focused on a person, certified by the South-South Embassy in Washington, whom Juba refused to accept. This person was not appointed.

No new visa will be issued, said the United States, and we will be ready to examine these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation.

The sports writer of Associated Press Jim Virtuno in San Antonio, Texas, contributed.

