



The prices have been widely criticized worldwide for threatening to grow the world economy in a recession.

More than 50 countries have directly contacted the White House to initiate commercial negotiations following US President Donald Trumps imposing large -scale punitive prices, administration officials said.

The prices, which caused a decrease of almost 6 dollars of US stock market values ​​last week and beaten the world markets, drew global attention and aroused fears of potential economic slowdown. But the Trump administration minimized this and potential of catastrophic economic benefits.

In the meantime, investors nervously awaited the opening of American negotiations after the sale of murals last week, anticipating another week of turbulence as other nations react. Asian markets will open in the coming hours and expect a rocky day.

In a series of Talk-show interviews on Sunday morning, the best economic advisers defended the prices, describing them as a strategic decision to strengthen the American position in world trade.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, revealed that more than 50 nations had started negotiations with the United States since the announcement of prices on Wednesday, but have not disclosed the countries involved.

Bessent said the prices have given Trump a maximum lever effect, although their impact on the American economy remains uncertain. He rejected concerns about a recession, citing unexpected employment growth in the United States.

The extended prices entered into force on Saturday.

The initial reference rate of 10% has entered into force in American sea ports, airports and customs warehouses, inaugurating the complete rejection of the post-secret world war rate system.

A drop in American GDP

Despite this, economists have warned that prices could lead to a drop in American gross domestic product (GDP), JPMorgan economists in revision of their growth forecasts of an increase of 1.3% to a 0.3% drop.

The prices, aimed at putting pressure on foreign governments to make concessions, also triggered retaliation levies, including heavy of China, raising fears of a world trade war.

American allies like Taiwan, Israel, India and Italy have already expressed their interest in negotiating with the United States to avoid prices.

The Taiwanese chief, Lai Ching-Te, did not offer any price as the basis for talks, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked for a recovery of the 17% tariff on Israeli goods.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to implement prices, with higher reciprocal tasks that should take effect on Wednesday.

Critics have raised concerns about the method used to determine prices, especially after applying to distant and uninhabited territories.

Commerce secretary Howard Lungick defended the strategy, saying that it was aimed at preventing countries from bypassing prices with shortcomings.

