



The White House is planning to double the tax rate of British companies' US weapons, in that it can have a much greater impact than tariffs on the UK products released last week.

The Trump administration plans to raise a 91 -year -old rule that gives the president the authority to raise taxes on foreign companies if his hometown imposes an unfairly targeting US business. Article 891 of the IRS, which grants this authority to the president, was not used.

On the first day of the second term, Trump ordered employees to investigate which country imposed discrimination against US companies. This work was completed last week, and senior accountants and tax consultants said the British and most OECD clubs would have been on the Trump list.

Trump's tariffs improved the global trade system and sent shock waves in the stock market. Last week, the president imposed a 49 %tax on trading partners, and the UK fell relatively lightly to 10 %.

However, Tim Sarson, head of tax policy at KPMG UK, said that if the Section 891 measures were enacted, it would have a greater impact than tariffs. That is in the next battle [trade] It was a war and a service economy, which clearly affects service transactions, which has much more impact than tariffs. Another US Tax Consultant agreed.

The Trump team believes that the UKS Digital Services Act and its taxi regulations are all discriminating against US companies.

Since 2020, the UK has imposed a 2 %tax rate on a technology company that generates more than £ 5 billion for UK's sales.

Trump Trade is a market flash warning warning tariff, blind attack: The British conference room increases the weight of the options and sends stock tumbling when the tariffs are reduced by 4.95% decrease in options.

UKS, meanwhile, has disciplined the rules of profit, and HMRC has allowed taxes to a jurisdiction that is based on the jurisdiction that is present in the UK but claims to be less than the world's at least 15 %of the world. The Trump team thinks this is punitive to American companies.

A senior tax consultant in the United States, close to discussion, said that if any country should be listed on any country, it would be the case. They added that the US government was angry with the UKS conversion profit rules and so -called Google taxes, and expressed anger by the Google tax introduced by George Osborne. Tory has introduced Tory Chancellor for a company that switches profits to low tax jurisdictions.

The Republican Party is also trying to pass the action 899, which has doubled the rate by 5 % every year, doubling the rate.

However, since the USS trade contract with the UK can ignore Section 891 or 899, there is an ambiguity of whether Trump can impose these rules.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetimes.com/business-money/companies/article/donald-trump-may-double-uk-firm-taxes-dvswjlxgb

