The UK found a Russian spy sensor for submarine tracking in the water, Times say.

The British army recently found a spy sensor in the British sea. The device is believed to have been installed by Russia to track the movement of British nuclear submarines.

Source: As the European PRAVDA reported, the articles of Times cited several months of discussion with military and former defense ministers on how Russia could use marine abilities to prepare for interfering with the UK.

Details: The British army recently found a sensor in the sea, which is considered a Russian spy device. Some were loosened in the mount and were washed by the beach by the waves, and others were located with the help of the Navy. For national security reasons, journalists have suspended the exact location and other details of discovery.

The British troops believe that Russia has established a sensor to collect information about British nuclear submarines. One of them lies in the sea as part of a continuous suppression strategy in the UK.

This article also emphasizes the potential threats raised by the Russian submarine capacity, which has been steadily developed after the Cold War. Moscow can maintain highly advanced technologies in submarine wars and espionage and surpass some British and other NATO members in some regions.

Also, even before Russia began to invade Ukraine, Kremlin had already begun to prepare for a war with NATO. This strategy included monitoring and arranging the foundation for the interference of the underwater infrastructure.

The Royal Navy's source thought the Times was the first to be destroyed in the fall of 2022, and the “military precision” of the operation pointed out that it was very similar to the typical Russian hybrid war tactics. In addition, I believe that events related to anchors that damage the submarine cable in the Baltic Sea are more intentional than accidental.

The British military person said, “No doubt, there is a war in the Atlantic. We are seeing a wonderful amount of Russian activities.”

Some sources pointed out that reliable intelligence may have been used for the operation of Russia's Oligarchs by February 2022, and some of these ships are equipped with technologies needed to deploy or repair underwater monitoring devices.

A former minister pointed out that the British army knew that threat. For example, in 2018, when Russia's Oligarch's yacht was unexpectedly anchored near Cyprus British Hms Albion, the incident was treated as a potential spy attempt and urged the battleship to leave the port without delay.

This article pointed out that the offshore wind power complex, which currently supplies one -fifth of the UK electricity, is a potential goal of Russian disturbance because it relies on seabed cable and delivers power to the mainland. There are vulnerabilities similar to submarine oil and gas pipeline, especially Norway, which can face an attack similar to the interruption of the node stream.

60 communication cables that connect England to various parts of the world are considered “easy food” without location. However, according to sources, private companies that run them know this threat and implement alternative measures to protect communication.

The main concern in the UK is that it can determine the location of the cable in Russia and especially in military communication.

Background: At the end of March, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the nuclear submarine for the first time for the first time.

