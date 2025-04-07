The American judge rumbles Trump officials for omitting to return the expelled man





An American judge issued a scathing opinion against the Trump administration after immigration officials admitted to having mistakenly expels a man living in the United States in a prison in El Salvador.

The opinion issued by the US District Judge Paula Xinis reaffirms its previous decision on Sunday which requires Kilmar Abrego Garcia to be returned to the United States on Monday evening.

The judge says that Mr. Garcia was seized “without any legal authority” and held “without legal basis”, in “direct violation” of the American law. She calls her situation a “serious error” which “shocks conscience”.

Trump officials argue that they are unable to return it because they do not have the authority to withdraw it from prison in Salvador.

The Ministry of Justice asked a court of appeal to reject the order of judge Xinis. The court of appeal is expected to reign Sunday evening.

Mr. Garcia was part of 238 Venezuelans and 23 Salvadoran, the Trump administration expelled to the notorious mega-prison of El Salvador, the Center for the Confainment of Terrorism (Cecot). Officials allegedly alleged that they were gang members and therefore subject to expulsion.

Garcia was wrongly judged in part in part because an American immigration judge had given him legal protection against expulsion in 2019. His lawyer denied gang ties and said Garcia had never been charged with a crime.

Mr. Garcia's family, including his wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura, an American citizen, has called for his release since his deportation in mid-March.

The 22-page opinion of judge Xinis reprimands the US officials for having affirmed that there was not much to do to remedy what they described as an “administrative error” which led to his expulsion.

“As the defendants recognize, they had no legal authority to stop it, no justification to hold it, and no reason to send it to Salvador – not to mention one of the most dangerous prisons in the Western hemisphere,” Xinis wrote.

“After admitting a serious mistake, the defendants now support that this court does not have the power to hear this affair, and they do not have the power to order the return of Abrego Garcia.”

She added that the arguments of the government “fail in law”.

“Surely, defendants do not want to suggest that they have largely erased the substantial and procedural protections of [federal immigration law] On the one hand, he fell by dropping these individuals into Cecot without recourse, “wrote Xinis.

The White House officials continued to defend the expulsion. The Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared on Fox News on Sunday and reiterated the government's assertion that Mr. Garcia is a member of the Gang MS-13, which was appointed by the Trump administration.

Bondi has provided no evidence.

Trump also seemed to comment on the case during his return flight to Washington DC since Florida on Sunday evening.

“He is in MS-13,” Trump told journalists on the Air Force One, without mentioning Mr. Garcia by name.

Trump also confirmed that El Salvador President Nayib Bukele would visit the White House in the coming weeks and that the two leaders will discuss the possibility that the Central America will begin to imprison the imprisoned American citizens.

“I love it,” he said about the idea.

“I think that if we could ask Salvador or someone to take them, I would be very happy, but I must see what the law says,” he continued.

Xinis' opinion occurs one day after the lawyer for the Ministry of Justice who asserted the case on behalf of the Trump administration was put on leave.

Prosecutor Erez Reuvani told the judge during a hearing on Friday that he was not aware of certain elements of the case, in particular why Mr. Garcia had been taken to Cecot prison.

Bondi, in his appearance of Fox News, said that Mr. Reuvani had been withdrawn from the case because he had not sufficiently disputed the position of the government.

“He shouldn't have taken the trick. He shouldn't have asserted him, if that's what he was going to do,” she said. “You must argue vigorously on behalf of your customer.”

