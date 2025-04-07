



Digital billboards have recently started to appear on the arteries occupied in Pittsburgh and more than a dozen other American cities and cities. Simple white letters on an austere black background carried a sharp message.

Prices are a tax on the grocery store.

Prices are a gas pump tax.

Prices are a tax on workers.

The display panels are not paid by a commercial group of the industry or a political action committee, but rather by the sovereign government (for the moment) of Canada, a point which is noted in the not so-fine printing.

The advertising campaign is another sign of how the neighbors of the North respond to President Trumps Provocations, whether his pricing threats or his reflections on the annexation of their country as a 51st state. The Canadians arrive in elbows and stick high, to borrow from the real common language between Canadians and Pittsburghers hockey.

It is interesting to see Canada, which, for the average American, was a passive partner, adopting this hard position, said Nick Canada, a doctoral student in rhetoric at the University of Pittsburgh who, alas, grew up in northern Florida. The display panels are almost militarist, as you see on a bumper sticker. They perceive this veil of ignorance from the world scene and condensing this enormous problem in a very tangible and understandable sentence.

Canada was spared when President Trump announced large -scale prices on 70 countries on Wednesday, although Washingtons Protectionnist Push still hits the pockets of the Canadian economy.

A new 25% rate that came into force on Thursday on car and cars exported to the United States was partially exempt from cars manufactured in Canada and Mexico which fulfill the terms of the free trade agreements with these countries.

Troy Ledey, a Canadian who became an American citizen after playing in two championship teams for the Hockey team of Pittsburgh's Penguins, said so far that the backlash of his native country had more to do with the Trump administration buyers than the prices that the president imposed on allies and enemies.

Canadians have always considered themselves very patriotic, said Loney, said a software businessman. To say, hey, little brother, bring you and do it to our way in which the majority of Canadians have been erected.

The advertising campaign, which focuses on 12 states, is an attempt to reach Americans likely to be affected by the increase in prices of Canadian steel, oil, whiskey and other goods and services that have been struck by reciprocal prices. He encourages Americans to think of prices as something more familiar and deeply unpopular.

A government spokesperson described him as an educational campaign.

Although Pittsburgh is not as close to the border as Buffalo or Detroit, there is a considerable industrial link. There are 75 companies belonging to Canadians operating in the county of Algheny, according to the Canada Consulate in Pennsylvania. The state imported $ 14.2 billion in Canada products last year, according to US Census Bureau data.

Steve Buffington is a curling aficionado, a sport that is a touch of Canadian culture and has a small group of devotees in Pittsburgh. Mr. Buffington, president of the Pittsburgh Curling Club, said that he was expecting higher prices in June when he orders new curling stones and blades for a nipper, a machine that manually prepares the ice match.

But until we command anything, it's unknown, said Buffington, whose rink in McKees Rocks has American and Canadian flags hung side by side.

Western Pennsylvania is used to being a target of political persuasion. The two presidential campaigns were so convinced that the last November elections could turn to this corner of America that Mr. Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris organized rallies at a few tournaments from the Monongahela river from each other on the eve of the elections.

It is also a place where some in republican bastions, such as the county of Butler, of which the best employer is the federal government, know reluctance when Mr. Trump continues with efforts to reduce the federal workforce.

Display panels are an attempt to reach these supporters.

It is a bit that pushes you with a stick, said Mr. Canada about display panels. They really sold you this and you bought it, so here is a little recall of what is happening. It is a good reading of the suburbs.

If the effects of the prices do not yet be fully felt or even all the display panels are part of the two -stalk campaign from the Canadian governments after attempts to appease the Trump administration by strengthening border security has proven unsuccessful.

The other has been to launch a Canadian purchasing campaign that has so far led snowbirds canceling vacation plans in the American South, exporters are struggling to find distributors in Canada and full -fledged huts of the star banner at hockey games.

This has also led to a cheeky video in which the new Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, an economist in training, toast the Canadian actor Mike Myers on his good faith of the maple leaf, ensuring that he is a real Canadian after many years living in the United States.

The framework of their conversation: a ice rink.

The most eminent Canadian exports to Pittsburgh are, of course, hockey players.

Mario Lemieux, who led the Penguins to Stanley consecutive cuts in the early 1990s, finances local research on cancer after his own recovery from the disease and is venerated for keeping the Penguins in town after having bought them bankruptcy. (Another Canadian, Jim Balsillie, found by Blackberry, had tried to buy the team and move him to Hamilton, Ontario.)

Then there is another local half-god: Sidney Crosby, who helped the Penguins with three other cups. He is also loved in Canada for his skills, his courage and his notation of the objective of gold medals in overtime at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver.

After scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory in overtime last last Sunday against the Ottawa Senators on a visit, Mr. Crosby said that he had not seen the display panels.

I have to live under a rock, he said with a smile.

But tensions on the prices were impossible to miss in February during the confrontation of the 4 nations, a tournament featuring Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden who have had an additional advantage when the fans of Montreal and Boston faced the national anthem of visitors in the two games that Canada and the United States have played against each other.

It was a bit tense, said Mr. Crosby, who led Canada in the tournament but has not played in his native country with the Penguins since then. It was one of those things where the two teams said Wed, but do not hear the huae during the anthem.

There was no Oh Hulu, Canada last Sunday evening.

There were not many Ottawa fans either. Although senators do not have the enraged follow -up of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadians or Edmonton's Oilers, they have been fighting to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Tariff Talk facilitated respect for the house, said John Lehocki, an Ottawa fan who made the four -hour trip from Welland, Ontario, where he works in a bank. Lehocki said he saw the impact of prices on the border: there was only one car in front of him in what is generally at least a 30 -minute wait.

Jay Churchwell, from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, interrupted a recent business trip to the Lehigh valley so that it does not spend an additional night in the United States. But it was doubtful that the Americans would be influenced by the tariff billboards.

Does a foreign government tell you about the rates that will help? said Churchwell, who had reserved his trip to Pittsburgh with friends last year. I think there is better use of funds.

Judy Obrien, wearing a Penguins shirt on the theme of grateful deaths, did not require convincing display panels. Ms. Obrien, who said that she could recite words to Oh, Canada, did not think that the United States should fight with her neighbor.

Normally, Canadian fans went down on buses, she said. I hope they know that we like to have them here. They are certainly harder than philadelphia fans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/06/us/canada-tariffs-billboards-pittsburgh-pennsylvania.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos