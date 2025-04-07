The United States would have sent Patriot, Thaad systems in Israel in the middle of Iranian tension





The United States has deployed two patriotic batteries and a Thaad air defense battery against Israel, according to Arab sources published on Saturday evening in Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath. This military strengthening occurs in the context of climbing tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran and the attacks of ballistic missiles ongoing against Israel by the Houthi terrorists of Yemen supported by Iran.

President Donald Trump recently warned Iran that if he does not cooperate with the United States in his efforts to dismantle his nuclear program, the bombings they had never seen before. “

The Thaad system (High Altitude Area Defense terminal), manufactured by Lockheed Martin, offers advanced protection against short, medium and long -range ballistic missiles. The system has a 100% perfect interception rate in flight tests and can neutralize threats both in and beyond the atmosphere. Including five main component launchers, radar, a command and control unit, and the support equipment, the Thaad represents advanced anti -missile defense technology. According to the Arab report, the United States has transferred two such batteries to Israel.

This is not the first Thaad deployment in Israel, as the system was previously transferred during the current conflict about six months ago as part of the Biden administration. The system demonstrated its effectiveness in December when it managed to intercept a missile launched from Yemen.

Attack by the United States in Yemen, January 11, 2023 (Arab social media)

Israel’s multilayer defense architecture incorporates various air defense systems, including Arrow, David's Sling and Patriot batteries, two of which were recently transferred according to the report.

The Patriot system is a mobile air defense platform developed in the United States which entered the operational service in 1984. Its original design objective was to counter enemy planes and ballistic missiles.

The Patriot system acquired international recognition during the 1991 Gulf War when it was deployed against Iraqi Scud missiles. The patriotic batteries positioned in Israel and Saudi Arabia worked to intercept the incoming missiles. While the initial reports claimed high success rates, subsequent analyzes revealed that its warship efficiency was more limited than the first. Since then, the system has undergone substantial improvements and has now been used by many countries around the world.

