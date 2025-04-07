



Only three days after President Trump announced scanning prices, including a 20% tariff on European Union goods, Elon Musk said on Saturday that he hoped that Europe and the United States would go to a zero-tail situation, actually creating a free trade area.

Mr. Musk made these remarks during an appearance of videoconference with Italys Far-Right League Party in Florence. They came after the technological billionaire who became a confident of the presidential election was largely silent on the prices of Mr. Trumps.

However, earlier on Saturday, Mr. Musk had made a very public scanning in Peter Navarro, one of the most ardently protectionist advisers in terms of commercial policy. In response to an X post praising Mr. Navarro, Mr. Musk first made fun of Mr. Navarros Ivy League as useless. He then declared that Mr. Navarro had not built anything, using an explanive to assert his point of view. In M. Musks, the vernacular, being a manufacturer or an actor is a great success.

When he appeared in the League in Florence, Mr. Musk said he hoped that the United States and Europe could establish a very close partnership, a declaration which contrasts with the members of the contempt of Mr. Trumps showed for Europe, and the declarations of Mr. Trump himself, who said that the European Union was created to screw America. He added that he wanted more people to move between Europe and North America.

During the first term of Mr. Trumps, Mr. Musk said that there should be no rate in both directions between the United States and Great Britain.

The appearance of Mr. Musks at the Reunion of Leagues, in which he warned against the dangers of censorship and mass immigration, came then that he continued to use his influence to strengthen the far right forces across Europe.

Friday, Mr. Musk and Trump expressed their support for Marine Le Pen, the chief of the French far right, who was found guilty last week for accusations of embezzlement and disqualified of his candidacy for public functions. Earlier this year, Mr. Musk made known the German alternative to the German party and weighed the debate on Italy immigration, which prompted the president to reprimand him.

On Saturday, he appeared at the party conference with Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League party. During his brief speech, Mr. Musk also promoted the activities of his Department of Effectiveness of the Government of Cost Reduction, supported Mr. Trumps' position on the war in Ukraine and attacked what he called the surregulation of the European Union.

Maggie Haberman contributed the reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/05/us/politics/musk-eu-us-tariffs.html

