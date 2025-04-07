Violent storms sweep the center of the United States and prompt evacuations in flooded Kentucky





The increase in river levels in Kentucky encourages evacuations and warnings to move to safer land, with current water rescues in flooded areas.

The National Weather Service earlier this week warned of the possibility of generational floods, resulting from stagnation in the current meteorological scheme which caused a storm chain to hit the same areas in the center and south of the United States several times.

A line of violent storms has swept away Texas at Ohio, giving at least 19 dead in seven states since Wednesday.

On Saturday, the governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, declared the state of emergency, citing precipitation potentially recorded in the unusual areas with the floods.

We need everyone throughout the state to take this seriously, said Beshear.

Residents of Frankfort's low zones, Kentucky, are warned to prepare for potential floods, because the Kentucky river is expected to be a historic summit a little more than level flood walls are built to protect.

The flood wall system is designed to withstand 51 feet of water, assuming that all the lines of sandbags, temporary protection and the dike closing structures are in place, the city said in a press release.

The current river crest is planned at 49.5 feet, which is the highest recorded in history. At this level, these areas of uncertainty can flood. The roads of these areas have the possibility of being covered with water and inaccessible. The lower basements and soils can obtain water, warned the city government.

The mayor of Frankfort Layne Wilkerson promulgated a curfew for the areas affected by the floods from 8 p.m. Sunday. The curfew will last until 6 a.m. on Monday.

The curfew was a necessary measure to ensure public security, prevent looting and vandalism, and allow our first stakeholders and recovery teams to operate effectively, Wilkerson said in a statement.

In an updated video published on Facebook, the mayor said that emergency management, police, fires, members of the National Guard had made the door to guarantee residents the situation.

We want to make sure that people know that if they have the opportunity to evacuate and can go to another area, it is better to be safe than sorry, said Wilkerson.

He added that the water treatment plant did not work and urged the community to keep the water with only a few days of supply at hand.

Michael Mueller, director of the Franklin county judge, said in the Facebook update that his heart had gone to all those who had lost their house. It is a devastating storm – number one in the history of Franklin County. He said, adding that the city, county and state offices would be closed at least on Monday.

Frankfort Drones images on Sunday show the devastation of flood waters of the Kentucky river. The Buffalo Distillery, one of the companies affected, said that it would be closed until Thursday.

Due to unprecedented and unprecedented rains and floods, we are unable to advise you on the impact on our total distillery imprint, said the distillery. We will assess these realities in the coming days as the facilities become sure to navigate and make the necessary adjustments to operations if necessary.

About 80 kilometers north-east of Frankfort, a compulsory evacuation order was issued for Falmouth, Kentucky, cutting the city of anyone except residents, the CNN subsidiary reported on Sunday.

If you do not live in Falmouth, you will not be authorized in town, said Rob Braun, head of public information at the county of Pendleton. Thanks to traffic, continues to have access to us 27.

Further south, the Ohio river, which crosses Louisville, Kentucky, has increased by more than five feet in 24 hours and is expected to increase considerably over the next two to three days, said Mayor Craig Greenberg on Saturday afternoon.

The Hardin County Sheriff office said that the Rolling Fork river increased quickly on Sunday and that many rescues were underway in the Colesburg region about 30 miles south of Louisville.

Neighboring New Haven drones images show the consequences of the Rolling Fork river burst out its banks, flooding the properties of the main street of cities with brown water. While the road leads from the city, it takes the appearance of a roadway, fields hidden by large quantities of water.

Further east, images of Wilmore show a line of houses entirely surrounded by water with water to their roof lines. Red inflatable boats lead to the neighborhood on the waterways above what had probably been sites and streets.

In southwest Kentucky, the mayor of Bowling Green published a state of emergency. Stay outside the flooded and low areas. The police will issue quotes to anyone who has taken driving around obstacles, the city said in an article on Facebook.

Western Kentucky University said all of its campuses would be closed and that the courses were canceled on Monday.

The Supreme Court of Kentucky, the Court of Appeal, the administrative office of the courts of Frankfort and the courts of the county of Hardin will be closed on Monday. The courts of the county of Franklin will be closed all week.

There were 87 violent reports of time, including four tornado reports, 78 wind reports and five hailstorms while the relentless rain and the tornado storms hit parts of the South and Midwest on Saturday.

According to emergency officials, among the killed storms in a 5 -year -old violent house. Local police discovered the child after responding to a medical call at home on Saturday.

In Kentucky, a 9 -year -old boy was swept away by flood waters when he went to his school bus stop in Franklin County on Friday, police announced. In the county of Nelson nearby, a 74 -year -old man was found dead in a vehicle entirely overwhelmed on Saturday, according to the sheriff.

A person was killed in Jasper County, Mississippi, announced the States emergency management agency on Sunday. Tennessee alone reported at least 10 deaths linked to storms.

In Midland, in Georgia, a father and a son died after a tree came across them while they were sheltering in a golf course, reports the affiliate of CNN WTVM.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, around 22 million people are at risk of violent storms, extending from the center of the North Carolina to the Southwest to the central coast of the Gulf.

The highest risk area, level 2 out of 5, extends from northern Georgia east of Louisiana and includes cities such as Atlanta, Birmingham, Mobile and New Orleans.

In these areas, the storms are likely to produce gusts of damaging wind up to 70 mph, a large hail and isolated tornadoes.

A tornado watch is in effect for the south and east of Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and the west and the north of Georgia until 6 pm.

The watch area has an impact on 8 million people and includes Atlanta, Montgomery and Mobile.

A line of strong storms moving east of Alabama could produce some tornadoes and dispersed gusts of damaging wind up to 70 mph.

All the tornadoes that are formed on Sunday would mark the 11th consecutive day with tornadoes reported somewhere in the country.

The NWS damage survey teams have given preliminary notes to at least 31 tornadoes in eight states since the start of the epidemic on Wednesday. Until now, they have found three tornadoes of at least EF3 from the EF5 force to Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas.

More than 56,200 customers in the center of the United States were without electricity at the end of the afternoon on Sunday, according to Poweroutage.us. The hardest state was Arkansas, with almost 75,000 in the dark overnight.

Increasing flood water sweeps communities and main roads

It is the same system that has stalled the middle of the south since Wednesday. While the heavy rains ended with Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee, four lightning warnings remain in the middle of Tennessee, including Nashville, while the high waters persist.

Millions of people are under surveillance of the floods in certain parts of the Tennessee valley, Ohio Valley, Central Appalachians and Southeast on Sunday.

While strong thunderstorms grow east in the region, they have the potential to produce 4 to 6 inches of rain, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

In addition, the runoff of heavy rains means that the floods will remain a threat as a ridge of the rivers, which, in some cases, may not occur for several days.

CNNS Zenebou Sylla, Anastasios Stefanidis, Sarah Dewberry, Dalia Faheid, David Williams, Chris Boyette and Sharif Paget contributed to this report.

