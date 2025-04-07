Elon Musk says he hopes the “free trade area” between Europe and the United States





US President Donald Trump’s billionaire councilor Elon Musk said on Saturday that he hoped in the United States and that Europe could possibly establish a very close and stronger partnership and reach a zero-tail area.

Musk spoke via Video Link the Party Congress of Italian Far-Right Party League, which is part of a ruling coalition led by the first Giorgia Meloni.

“I hope that it is agreed that Europe and the United States should ideally be zero-tail, effectively creating a free trade area between Europe and North America,” Musk said Matteo Salvini, the leader of the Lega party, via a video conference.

Musk also said that the agreement should include the free movement of people between the two regions and that it was his advice to President Trump.

“This is what I hope to happen. And, also, more freedom for people to move between Europe and North America if they wish, if they wish to work in Europe or wish to work in America. They should be allowed to do so, in my opinion. So, it was certainly my advice to the President.”

Musk, who owns Tesla, SpaceX, and the X social media platform, played a key role in reducing the US government as a chief of the newly created government ministry.

Musk's comments arrive in the middle of the trade war

Musk's comments were contrasting strongly with the radical rates announced last week by Trump, which includes a minimum rate of 10% on imports in the United States and 20% on EU imports.

A close and powerful ally of Trump, Musk's comments came one day after China retaliated in the United States with 34% prices, which made market margins slip by the cocovid pandemic.

The prices imposed by China come into force on Saturday April 10.

Trump was fast to criticize the moving in Beijing reprisals. China has played badly; They panicked-the only thing they cannot afford to do, he wrote in an article on social networks, adding that my policies will never change. This is the perfect time to become rich.

Last week, oil prices recorded their worst performance for months, and the US dollar dropped after the prices were announced in what Trump called the “Liberation Day” of the United States.

The EU promises to defend interests

Meanwhile, Sunday, the chairman of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reiterated the EU’s commitment to negotiate with the United States, while saying that he would defend his interests by proportional countermeasures if necessary. Von der Leyen's statement came after a telephone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

She expressed her deep concern about the prices announced by President Trump on April 2 and the damage they put in all countries, both by their direct and indirect effects, including on the poorest nations in the world.

Since its announcement, the Trump administration’s prices have aroused concern for the world's trade and the economy, countries adopting different approaches such as trying to find the best way to deal with the potential disruption of trade and supply chains.

Political measures that Trump swear to stimulate the American economy by providing more investment and creating jobs, attracted the conviction of the leaders of the affected nations.

Economists and analysts have also warned that prices could lead to a contraction in global trade against the disruption of supply chains and could lead many countries to an economic recession, including the United States.

