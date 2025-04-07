US stock contracts slide while the merger of the rate fueled into tariff continues





The term contracts on American actions fell sharply on Sunday evening when the Trump administration has shown no sign to retreat from a large plan to impose prices.

The term contracts linked to the industrial average of Dow Jones recently fell by 2.2%, indicating a drop of more than 800 points to the Open on Monday, while the term contracts linked to the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ fell by 2.7%and 3.4%, respectively. Dow Futures had decreased by more than 1,600 points at one point on Sunday evening,

The main indexes that have come out of their worst week since the first days of the pandemic covid in March 2020, after the actions plunged Thursday and Friday after the announcement by President Trump of radical prices on American trade partners. The S&P 500 benchmark has decreased by 10.5% in the last two days of the week, while the DOW has lost nearly 4,000 points.

Officials of the White House did not give any indication during the weekend that the president would plan to reduce the prices. The so-called reciprocal rates that Trump announced on Wednesday, including new 20% levies on imports from the European Union, 26% on Japanese imports and 34% on imports from Chinaare due to the entry into force on Wednesday.

The Trump administration, which has also indicated that more sectoral prices are coming, indicates that the measures are necessary to restore competitive balance and bring back manufacturing and jobs in the United States, however, the speed and depth of the policies announced in recent weeks and the perspective that countries could be here again, as China has done on Friday, which has increased concerns. in a recession.

Speaking on Friday, the president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, said that the prices announced last week were higher than expected and increased the risks of inflation and the slowdown in economic growth. Powell said the Fed was expecting greater clarity on the impact of Trump policies before considering interest rates adjustments.

Asian actions have also dropped to launch their week in the middle of fears of the consequences of a trade war, with the Hang Kong Hang Seng index down 9%, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped by 6%and the Kospi index of South Korea and the S&P Australia 200 fell each of more than 4%.

Bitcoin also fell on Sunday, following the downward move of shares while investors abandon risky assets. The digital currency was $ 78,700 recently, down compared to a previous summit Sunday of almost $ 84,000 and negotiating at its lowest levels since early November.

Brut prices have also withdrawn in the midst of increasing concerns concerning the slowdown in global demand. West Texas Intermediate Futures, the American crude oil benchmark, dropped by 2.6% to $ 60.40 per barrel, after falling up to $ 59.38, their lowest level since last April.

Update: This article has been updated with the latest information on US stock contracts, as well as early negotiation activity on Asian markets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/stock-futures-plunge-as-tariff-fueled-market-meltdown-continues-update-11710031 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos