



The United States concludes an agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo, which would see American companies gain more control of critical mineral assets in exchange for greater support for the Government of Kinshasa besieged.

President Donald Trumps, the newly appointed African advisor, Massad Boulos, said that he had seen the contours of the agreement and had agreed with Dr Congos, Felix Tshisekedi.

The agreement would promote investments in the American private sector in Dr. Congo, in particular in the mining sector, Boulos added in a video declaration published by the government of Dr Congo.

Under the contours of the agreement, the US International Development Finance Corporation subscribes some of the American investments in the Central African nation, said Joseph Szlavik, a lobbyist based in Washington who advises the Congolese government.

Companies that would be attracted to the new framework are not exclusively American, but American companies would begin to invest in Dr. Congos lithium and the agreement would go somehow to counter Chinese domination of abundant countries of copper and cobalt resources.

The start-up of mining intelligence and artificial intelligence supported by Bill Gates is one of those that are among the immense but lithium deposits of enormous but legally disputed.

Kobold, Orion and Rio Tinto refused to comment. Friedland and United did not respond to requests for comments.

Other assets under discussion include copper and cobalt assets controlled by Cheraf, based in Dubai, a company supported by Singapores Trafigura. Chemaf has been on sale since 2023 and has been looking for a new buyer after a sale in Chinas Norinco due to the opposition of the Congais Gcamines. Chemaf refused to comment.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

The newly appointed African advisor Massad Boulos, on the left, with Donald Trump Julia Demaoree Nikhinson / AP

Dr. Congo, who has large supplies of copper, cobalt, coltan, tin and uranium, first approached the United States in February with a proposal offering mining rights in exchange for government support, according to public documents.

The proposal comes at a time when Washington puts pressure on an agreement of expanded minerals in Ukraine. But it is not clear in the case of Dr. Congos what the security of the United States would look like in strengthening security.

The safety landscape of DR Congo is very different from Ukraines, because in addition to direct conflicts with the M23 rebels supported by Rwandans, there are more than 140 active armed groups east of the Congo.

Nevertheless, Congolese officials hope to use the agreement to consolidate the safeguard for Tshisekedi when he has trouble containing the M23 uprising. The rebels have captured bands of minerals rich in minerals and Dr de l'Est de l'Est de l'Est of two largest cities, Goma and Bukavu.

Before leaving Kinshasa on Friday for interviews during the weekend with President Kenyan William Ruto, Ugandas Yoweri Museveni and Rwandas Paul Kagame, Boulos said: we are looking for a lasting peace that affirms the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Dr Congo and throws foundations for a prosperous regional economy.

Szlavik, who spoke of Kinshasa, said that the United States had already helped negotiate an agreement that led the insurgents supported by Rwandans to withdraw from an area near the Alphamine Resources tin mine in eastern Congo. Alphamin belongs to the majority by Denham Capital, based in the United States.

The mine and the surroundings contributed almost 10% of the world's tin production last year and its capture resulted in an increase in tin prices and a drop in the Action Alphamins course. In exchange for withdrawal, the government of Dr Congo has agreed to stop drone attacks against rebels in the region. Alphamin refused to comment.

Rwanda denies the UN and the Western government reports that it supports and weapons the M23 rebels in part to exploit the abundance of minerals in Dr. Congo.

But Szlavik said Washington had not illustrated himself in Rwandan's participation. Dr. Congo Minerals Deal Talks and the involvement of Boulos whose son Michael is married to Trumps Tiffany in negotiations would send a strong signal to regional governments on the serious of Congolese sovereignty.

If you lie, you talk to the great men … in the in-laws. The President of the United States will finally hear what is going on directly. This is an opportunity to organize chaos, said Szlavik.

He added that there was already an enormous amount of informal trade, including smuggling minerals, taking place at the eastern borders of DR Congos, with armed groups exploiting for -profit instability.

The United States said why we are not building roads instead of buying weapons and making a regional plan in the way everyone can do business, said Szlavik.

This could involve the creation of an industrial zone in the Congo which would export metals transformed via its neighbors, others told Washington familiar with talks.

But in comparison with minerals, the United States heads Ukraine, Dr. Congo One remains summary, some experts in Africa based in Washington said.

Bouloss meetings with Museveni in Uganda and Kagame in Rwanda in the coming days are key obstacles because, given their military force at the borders of Dr Congos and their involvement in proxies, the two tacit leaders are essential to any agreement.

Additional James Politi report in Washington

