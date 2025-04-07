



The United States has recorded three measles in measles in the first 24 years of this century. In just over three months of 2025, he equaled this number. The most recent patient, an unvaccinated and previously healthy girl in the western Texas, died at the end of last week.

Experts in infectious diseases warn that days when the death of measles in the United States was ultra rare can be finished for the moment.

With the vaccination rates falling into certain parts of the country and a long -term criticism of measles, mumps and the vaccine against rubella Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as leading health manager, the experts interviewed by Stat warned that some cases could be fatal.

My concern is that it becomes a new standard for us, said Peter Hooz, an expert in infectious diseases and developer of vaccines at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Peter Marks, the regulator of higher vaccines recently ousted at Food and Drug Administration, launched the more terms in terms.

The most effective way to prevent measles is vaccination, says RFK JR.

Unless we considerably change the course, not considerably changing the course, it will be a problem, he told Stat in an interview. This is what measles.

Two of the deaths recorded so far this year have been confirmed; Both were previously healthy children in good health living in a Mennonite community in western Texas. The third death, in an adult not vaccinated in the New Mexico, has so far been considered as a case under study, although the individual has been tested positive for measles after death.

With two, perhaps three deaths, I do not think that it is improbable to see more, said Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist of infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, the more cases, the more some of these cases will be serious.

In an article on the last death on the social media site X, Kennedy, the secretary of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, said that on Sunday, there were 642 confirmed cases in 22 states in 2025, or nearly 500 of them in Texas.

The number of confirmed cases most certainly underestimated, because in some communities, parents are resisting that sick children have tested the third highest annual chief since measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000. And the year is still young.

Already, experts believe that the status of eliminating the country's measles, which the country has reached in 2000, is in danger. Statute without measles means that the measles virus does not circulate regularly in a country; All cases are either contracted abroad or linked to the spread of someone who has been infected elsewhere. But if an epidemic lasts more than a year, the virus would be considered endemic again.

The United States almost lost its status to eliminate measles in 2019 following an prolonged epidemic in New York and in the surrounding counties. At the time, the president of the time, Donald Trump and Robert Redfield, his director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urged parents to have their children vaccinated. But so far this year, Trump has remained silent on the issue, the acting director and director of the CDC, Susan Monarez, has said nothing, and Kennedys' approval of vaccination was at best lukewarm.

Sunday, after having attended the funeral of the 8 -year -old child, he published a position on X with what is considered his most positive declaration on the measles vaccine to date: the most effective means of preventing the propagation of measles is the ROR vaccine. But he ceased to urge parents of unvaccinated children to inoculate their children, and he suggested that the growth of new cases and hospitalizations had flattened.

Marks, who noted that the cases in Texas increased in a marked way last week, challenged this assertion. I don't know, an increase of 26% in a week that is not flattened, he said. It is a way of trying to reduce concerns that could potentially maintain this epidemic.

Stat contacted HHS on Sunday to ask him if Kennedy would argue more with force for vaccination against measles, given the last death.

The deaths of measles were common in the United States and they are still in certain parts of the world. The World Health Organization estimated that in 2023 in the last year for which there are more than 100,000 deaths in measles worldwide, most of unvaccinated children under the age of 5 (measles vaccination requires two doses.)

50 CANCED BEAUTHER CLIGNICS AND OTHER LOCAL IMPACTS from HHS Cups

Before measles vaccination spread to the United States, around 400 to 500 children per year died of the disease. While most children are recovered, some develop pneumonia and other encephalitis, brain inflammation. In rare cases, a person who had measles will later be developed a condition called a subabigal sclerotic panencephalitis, known to the acronym SSPE. A gradual infection of the central nervous system, it is invariably fatal.

Kathryn Edwards, expert in infectious diseases and professor emeritus of the University of Vanderbilt, said that shes feared that more measles cases means that more SSPE cases could be on the horizon of countries. She noted that children who contract measles when they are very young under 12 months have an estimated risk of developing an SSPE of one in 1,000 cases.

Children under 12 months are generally not vaccinated against measles, as the antibodies they obtain in their mother's uterus if their mother was vaccinated or if measles would prevent the vaccine from inducing a protective response. The first dose is generally given after a first anniversary of the child, the second administered before the child begins school.

In the elements of epidemics, however, certain public health services will recommend vaccination of any child over 6 months, as long as there is no medical reason for them not to be vaccinated. (Some immunocompromised children should not receive the measles vaccine.)

We have not seen SSPE for several years and it is something else that could probably come, said Edwards in an interview, noting that Kennedy has made no public mention of this risk.

William Moss, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, suggested that the land is fertile in the United States for prolonged epidemics, with an increasing number of communities where vaccination rates are lower than the 95% threshold necessary to prevent writing the propagation. Many of these communities are interconnected, as was the case with the epidemic of western Texas, which sparked satellite epidemics in New Mexico, Kansas and Oklahoma.

The fact that it was an 8-year-old girl means that this epidemic has been in progress because of the subvaccination, said Moss. And they got out of it because there were no imports in this community. And I am sure that there are many communities in the United States that are just waiting for, if you want, for an import [of the virus].

But now that they have an in progress epidemic, the message must be strong and clear, and it simply does not come, at least from the federal government, that unvaccinated children must be vaccinated, he said. It is difficult to know how many deaths it will take before people achieve the importance of this.

Marks agree. In the United States, our children deserve better. We owe them the best care. And in this case, the best care is that we must have them vaccinated.

When he was asked if more deaths in measles are in the future of the country, Paul offer, pediatrician and supporter of vaccine at the Childrens hospital in Philadelphia, suggested that this will depend on the way deaths to date are seen.

It depends on whether or not we find these terrible deaths that we realize that we have made a massive error, a huge error by choosing not to vaccinate our children, he said. Assuming that you do not have a medical contraindication, there is no good reason not to vaccinate your child.

