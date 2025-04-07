Pete Hegseth to visit Panama while the United States raises pressure on the canal





The American Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, will go to Panama at the beginning of this week while Washington increases the pressure on the Nation of Central American for an alleged Chinese influence on his famous channel.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to regain control of the Panama Canal, the 110 -year -old navigable track which manages around 5% of world maritime trade, alleging that a concession for two ports at each end held by the conglomerate based in Hong Kong, CK Hutchison, posed a risk of national security.

In response to American pressure, a group of investors led by Blackrock proposed to buy the CK Hutchisons port division, which holds the concession, in an agreement worth $ 22.8 billion. However, the Chinese authorities examine the transaction, casting a doubt about how it will be completed.

Hegseth plans to attend the Central American Security Conference in Panama and is expected to meet President Jos Ral Mulino on Tuesday.

Hegseths Trip will lead to continuous efforts to strengthen our partnerships with Panama and other countries in Central America to our common vision for a peaceful and secure western hemisphere, said Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell.

US military staff were visible in the city of Panama last week when the two countries concluded the initial phase of annual military exercises focused on the security and interoperability of the Panama Canal. The US military said more joint exercises are going to take place this week.

NBC News reported last month that the White House had ordered the Pentagon to write plans to potentially increase the presence of American troops in Panama, including an option for American soldiers to grasp the navigable way. The White House did not respond to a request for comments.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Center, and the administrator of the authority of the Panama Ricaurte Canal Vsquez, on the left, turn the miraflore locks at the end of the Pacific Ocean of the Panama Canal in February Mark Schiefelbe / Pool / Reuters

Panama is in shock from the sudden priority of the United States foreign policy. This Washington decision comes while Mulino deals with several domestic challenges, including a net economic slowdown, the risks in water in the channel and the future of a large copper mine that it closed 18 months ago.

Mulino and Hegseth agreed in February to extend cooperation between the American military security forces and Panamas and protect the canal, according to a pentagon of the call.

Panama has also tried to appease Trump by suppressing migrants towards the United States via the Darin Gap, a section of 60 miles of dense jungle between Colombia and Panama.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubios, the first trip abroad, was in Panama earlier this year. Rubio told Mulino that Trump considers the current position of influence and control of the Chinese Communist Party on the Panama Canal as a violation of the canal neutrality treaty, a spokesman for the State Department said at the time.

Mulino and other Panamanian officials said that the canal was entirely controlled by the independent Panama Canal Authority (PCA) and that the sovereign control of Panamas was not to be discussed.

In addition, the Panamas controller leads a forensic audit of the concession of the CK Hutchison canal, local legislators alleging irregularities. CK Hutchison denied that Trumps the criticism played a role in its decision to sell the ports and declared that the agreement was of a purely commercial nature.

Friday, deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panamas, Javier Martnez-Acha. The State Department said that the pair had discussed the importance of the audit.

The visit reflects how relations with Panama have become for the United States, said Orlando Prez, professor of political science at the University of Northern Texas. He added that if the audit should find irregularities, as many believe, then the pressure for the Panamas regulator to take measures against port concessions will be important.

