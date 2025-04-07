British housing prices will fall unexpectedly in March.





According to the loan Halifax, the UK's housing price was unexpectedly contracted when the stamp duty brake was over in March.

The average housing price fell 0.5 % between February and March, and the average cost was 296,699, and the data appeared on Monday.

Housing prices rose 2.8 % in February compared to March last year, and February did not change in February.

According to LSEG Polling, this movement contrasts with the expectation of the analyst who predicted annual expansion and annual expansion, which is 0.1 % a month.

Amanda Bryden, the mortgage manager of Halifax, said: But when these transactions are completed, demand is returning to normal and new applications.

Stamp Duty Holly Day, which rose rapidly in September 2022, ended in March.

The purchase of housing for the first buyer completed from April 1 begins to pay for more than 300,000 real estate, not 425,000, and at first there is a similar change, not a buyer.

US President Donald Trump was made before the announcement of import tariffs on the US on April 2, and the world's shares around the world formed a mortgage rate provided by lending agencies due to small and reduced swap ratios.

Mark Harris, the chief executive of mortgage broker SPF individual customers, said that if the swap rate is maintained, the loan agency can respond to a five -year fixed rate starting with 3, unlike the current location of less than 4 %.

He said: this will help the economy and allow the buyer to renew his movement.

Riz Malik, a mortgage broker of the Financial Advisor R3 Wealth: as follows: If the borrowing costs, the drop in housing prices will be reversed as the market activity increases.

However, Ashley Webb, a British economist at Capital Economics, said he will look at the rapid decline in market interest rates until the lending agency is resolved.

Halifax's Bryden expects home prices to rise slightly this year, while the UK banks lower interest rates and wages are still accelerating.

But she noted that potential buyers are still facing new tops of new borrowings, limited supply and uncertain economic prospects and challenges of available available real estate.

According to Halifax data, Northern Ireland continued to record the most powerful annual real estate prices in all countries and regions, and increased 6.6 % to 206,620 in March.

London was 1.1 %in March, the slowest increase in housing prices, and the average housing price remained the most expensive market of 543,370.

Last week's figures announced by the national loan agencies were suspended in March. The British Bank reported last week that mortgage approval decreased over the first two months of this year.

