Why Trump hates American trade deficit and what it means for you





At the heart of President Donald Trumps, the decision to impose radical prices on American trade partners is a fixing to the closure, if not reversing, the commercial deficit of the Americas with almost all.

But most economists say Trump seems to demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of what to have a trade deficit with another country in fact means a fact that is at the heart of the superb market collapse in recent days.

A trade deficit simply means that a country imports more goods and services from a given country that it does not export them.

Maintaining a deficit generally little says about the state of an economy of the country. The American trade deficit rather reflects the fact that the United States is an economy based on consumption. Even with the deficit, the United States has maintained strong domestic growth.

Whether it is goods that the United States no longer produces or which can be produced at a lower cost elsewhere, the major American import levels reflect a high demand for goods and that the American economy as a whole generally benefits from this arrangement, said Vance Ginn, economist and advisor to Trumps at first glance.

Trade helps us to be better off, Ginn told NBC News.

As the Congressional Research Service reported it in 2018, prevailing it on fixing on the inversion of the deficit contrasts with the views of most economists.

Countries with large trade surpluses, such as China, Russia and Saudi Arabia, tend to be heavy exporters of natural resources with relatively lower internal consumption rates.

The rest of the world with trade surpluses tends to be small developing countries.

Trump said he could nevertheless prefer that the United States is more closely like this group of nations. In its executive decree, exhibiting its new commercial administration priorities, investigating the causes of our countries of significant and persistent annual commercial deficits was the first element listed.

Asked about what Canada and Mexico had to do to avoid sweeping new prices of 25%, Trump said: they have to balance their profession, number one. We have deficits with almost all countries not all countries, but almost and were going to change it.

Because Americans tend to buy more and save less than that of other countries, a deficit persists. Economists are almost unanimous that it prevails over the prices to reverse the deficit would increase costs for American consumers and the president himself acknowledged that their taxation would likely cause pain for a while.

The transition from the Americas far from its industrial sectors was far from being without cost.

In a testimony to the American Senate in 1998, Robert Scott, economist of the Institute of Left Economic Policy, said that commercial imbalances had probably contributed to 2 million manufacturing job losses from 1979 to 1994, with hundreds of thousands of people resulting from the 1992 American Agreement of Libre-American, a Pact Trump in 2018.

In addition to the lost jobs was the effect on wages, said Scott. Since 1979, adjusted income in the inflation of Americans have only increased by 12%, even if the size of the global American economy developed in an exponential way during the same period. The inequality of wealth has also accelerated during this period.

Ironically, many of these same arguments are now cited by conservative defenders of Trump.

However, overall household revenues, and therefore the standard of living, have climbed much more, largely thanks to the gains in the stock market and upwards in house prices.

Most economists believe that in this stage, it would be extremely difficult to bring back a significant number of manufacturing roles: technology has now advanced to the point where many of the roles that have prevailed in the golden age of the manufacture of the Americas have been automated; And for the United States to close manufacturing and high intensity laboratory work, wages should probably fall.

Meanwhile, manufacturing jobs to which the United States still maintain benefit on average, on average, lower commercial barriers. And in some cases, recent federal programs are designed to support key industries such as the manufacture of semiconductors.

The compromises of these prices are too high, said Ginn. Although politically speaking, there could be a reason to use them in certain circumstances, there has been: there must be a better way than to use them as a frank instrument. In the end, they injured the Americans, they are taxes on the Americans.

